nyc-actress-fired-after-complaining-about-funeral-for-fallen-police-officer

An actress in New York City lost her job recently after posting a viral social media complaint lambasting the funeral procession for a fallen police officer. Jacqueline Guzman aired her frustrations on Tik Tok, complaining that the city didn’t need to be shut down for “one f –—– cop.”

The funeral was held for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22. Rivera suffered fatal wounds while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem on January 21. Rivera’s partner, Wilber Mora, 27, died days later as a result of his wounds, as well.

On Friday, thousands of police, first responders, and community members lined the streets of Manhattan to pay tribute to Rivera. The incredible funeral procession caused road closures, which some on social media did not appreciate.

“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly,” Guzman said. “[Police] kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them.”

Though she later deleted the post, Guzman originally called the funeral procession “ridiculous.”

She continued, “Like this is f–—– ridiculous. This is f–—– ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f–—– cop.”

Complaining about the Officer Rivera’s funeral on 5th Ave NYC pic.twitter.com/n08Te6OaaB — Blue Lives Matter 💎 (@RetiredNYCPD) January 29, 2022

Criticizing the fallen police officer led to swift action against Guzman

Many commenters, including other police officers and city officials, scolded Guzman for her views. The video garnered so much attention that it prompted a police administrator to publicly comment about the matter via a prepared statement.

“New Yorkers turned out by the thousands yesterday to help us honor our fallen brother,” New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said. “One person spreading hate cannot erase that. This kind of garbage has polluted the conversation for far too long. We need the New Yorkers who are standing with us to speak up and push back.”

One group of New Yorkers did, indeed, stand with them; it just so happened to be the group that employs Guzman. Face to Face Films wrote on its Facebook page Saturday that it had “just been made aware of an insensitive video involving one of our members, Jacqueline Guzman. Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera. As a result, she is no longer a member of our company.”

One social media user responded to the video saying, “[The internet] is forever. Bless your unemployed heart.” Another user, a Brooklyn cop, said the video was “totally disrespectful, not only to the NYPD but to all New York residents and to all humans. If this is the only way she can get publicity, I feel very sorry for her.”

Guzman’s bio on the acting site, which they later removed, said she “is a Cuban American actress based in NYC. She’s originally from Hialeah, Florida.”