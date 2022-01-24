Officials Say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito Not Involved in Murder of Utah Campers

Utah Police have identified several persons of interest in the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. But Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito are not among them.

“Upon investigation, the FBI and Florida Investigators have determined, based on electronic transmission evidence, that neither Petito nor Laundrie were involved in the case,” the Moab Sherrif’s Department wrote on Thursday.

The bodies of the newlyweds were found in Moab, Utah, on August 18th, 2021. And Both Petito and Laundrie spent time in Moab during their US national parks tour.

In fact, it was there that the couple was pulled over for the suspected domestic violence dispute. And the city was also where the two got into a public dispute at a diner.

So because they were so close to the crime scene when Schulte and Turner were murdered, people suspected that one or both of the van lifers were involved.

In light of the rumors, the department issued a statement asking Moab residents to be careful about sharing misinformation on social media.

“Such information tends to be misinformed, inaccurate, and unhelpful to the criminal investigation, if not dangerous,” said police.

Father of Slain Camper Suspects his Daughter Played Pool with Brian Laundrie

Kylen Schulte’s father also questioned if Brian Laundrie was involved in the crime.

According to Sean-Paul Schulte, Kylen met and played pool with a young couple while camping in Moab, Utah. The man made Kylen so uncomfortable that she and her wife considered moving camp spots so he couldn’t find them again.

Kylen said the man was “creepy” but did not describe his looks. Kylen also didn’t mention his name. But because Laundrie was camping in the area that same week, Sean-Paul wondered if the creepy man was him.

According to KUTV, Kylen’s aunt Bridget Calvert had also heard of the man.

“Friday evening, they were with friends and told them there was a creepy guy at their campsite, just ‘this guy creeped us out, might have to move.’ Saturday, they told their friends ‘there’s been this creepy guy at our site, we’re definitely moving campsites today,” she said. “They might have taken their lives physically, but they are not going to put their love light out. The love between those girls will shine forever. They had an amazing endless love and it’s undying.”

While both the police and Sean-Paul Schulte have said that the man was not Laundrie, they do think he could be the killer.

“We wonder who this guy is,” private investigator Jason Jensen said in an interview. “And I don’t think there is a coincidence that somebody else is the murderer. I think it’s really this creepy guy.”