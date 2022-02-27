Ohio Governor Asks Retailers to ‘Immediately Pull’ Russian-Made Vodka From Shelves

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine asked the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop the purchase and sale of Russian Standard Vodka in protest of the Ukrainian invasion currently underway.

The governor also said that Russian Standard Vodka is the only Russian-owned distillery that currently sells vodka in Ohio, and he wants to stop supporting them. The company sells vodka under two different labels, Green Mark and Russian Standard.

Today I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio. Russian Standard's vodka is sold under the brand names of Green Mark Vodka & Russian Standard Vodka. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 26, 2022

The state’s liquor control board estimates that the ban will remove around 6,000 bottles from shelves in the Buckeye State. The state currently licenses 487 liquor stores. It’s unclear as to whether the stores can leave the product on shelves at their own discretion, but many stores actually began removing the vodka before the governor took action. Imagery of liquor stores and patrons taking down Russian vodka or pouring it down the sink has spread across social media in the past few days.

In addition to the liquor mandate, Gov. DeWine declared Sunday, Feb. 27, as an Ohio Day of Prayer in honor of the people of Ukraine. The governor also decided to fly the Ukrainian flag at his state house today in support of their cause; as well as the Ukrainian immigrants currently living in Ohio.

Many American businesses are aiding the Ukrainian resistance efforts against Russia

Other private businesses in America have decided to “sanction” Russia in small ways, as well, for their military offensive. Social media giant Twitter suspended advertisements in Russia and Ukraine in an effort to elevate public knowledge and reduce possible misinformation or propaganda.

“We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it,” Twitter announced.

We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 25, 2022

Twitter also created a digital safety resource page to help individuals staying in Ukraine keep their information private. The company also emphasized an initiative to “proactively review Tweets to detect platform manipulation.”

They will also be “taking enforcement action against content” that misrepresents or presents a false view of information relating to Russia or Ukraine. In this digital age, social media platforms become the primary tool for spreading information quickly and efficiently. Twitter is used by both the Ukrainian and Russian governments to inform their citizens of updates regarding the invasion.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tweeted in both Ukrainian and English. So, too, have other government agencies in the country. Russia has also been using government-run Twitter accounts to share information to its own citizens and the world at large.

