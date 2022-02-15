Ohio Mayor Resigns After Making Bizarre Claim About Ice Fishing

After a bizarre claim linking ice fishing and prostitution last week, an Ohio mayor resigned and called his words a failed attempt at dry humor.

Last week, Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made comments at a council meeting suggesting that ice fishing at a local park could lead to more prostitution in the city.

The New York Post said video caught the statement as people likely looked around the meeting bewildered.

On Monday, the 65-year-old Shubert submitted his resignation letter. The man’s meeting comments got national exposure. The city of 22,000 sits halfway between Cleveland and Akron.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported on the mayor’s letter.

Shubert said his comments “were made out of concern for our community.” The former television news reporter said he thought that upcoming legislation could have “unintended consequences.”

Shubert then said he made a feeble attempt to inject dry humor into these words to “make a point.” He admitted that the comments were “grossly misunderstood.”

The comments led to a slew of reactions, the former mayor said.

Shubert said some tried to destroy him by “means of character assassination” due to the town’s negative press.

Ohio Mayor’s Words Came Off As Warning In Theory

During that meeting, Shubert had strong but far-fetched words at the prospect of ice fishing at the local park.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that city officials feared a possible drowning and litigation against the city. They also wondered if emergency personnel and other first responders would face additional problems.

Shubert, on the other hand, went all out in his words.

“Does someone come back next year and say I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for X amount of time?” Shubert asked at the meeting. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution. Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

In his resignation, the former mayor said he was pondering retirement. He said that city hall was undergoing “a new era,” and his role as “change agent is complete.”

The Akron Beacon Journal said Hudson City Council President Chris Foster and his colleagues appreciated Shubert’s work as mayor.

“City Council appreciates the time and dedication that Mayor Shubert has put into serving the citizens of Hudson,” Foster said.

Foster added that the group respected his decision and wished “him the best in the future.”