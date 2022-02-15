Ohio Reportedly Doesn’t Plan to Ban Trail Cams for Hunting

The state of Ohio reportedly does not have any plans to officially ban trail cameras for hunting purposes. This news notably comes just after some states recently decided to ban the use of trail cameras for deer hunting.

According to Fox News, the devices that Ohio does not have any interest in banning the cameras. Hunters are also using the cameras in order to collect data on big game animal positions. The hunters are able to sell the footage as well. Although states like Utah are banning the cameras for a variety of hunting purposes, the Buckeye State’s officials recently declared that they have no plans to regulate the use of the cameras.

Ohio Divison of Wildlife District 3 Manager, Scott Angelo, recently shared with reporters that the state has no official stance on hunting cameras. However, he did reveal that the department regularly evaluates technology. So it’s possible that the stance could change in the future. “We have no official stance. But in our line of work, with continually evolving technology, we have to evaluate and figure out how it fits into what our (goals) look like,” Angelo said.

A reporter from the Daily Record asked professional hunters at the Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show about their stances on cameras. David Hershberger, a hunter from Hillcrest Lumber in Apple Creek, admitted it was a tough question to answer. “I’m anti-regulations and I think it should be an individual choice. But I can see where we would have more fun and spend more time out there in the woods. If we didn’t have [cellular] trail cameras. But, once you have them, it’s hard to stop.”

Despite the State of Ohio Stance, Some Hunters Believe Trail Cameras Should be Banned

Another hunter, Fred Abbas, who owns a hunting products company in Beaverton, Michigan, stated he is against Ohio’s stance on not banning trail cameras. “I think we should outlaw cameras attached to each other. I think they’re unethical. And I’ve always felt that way about those kinds of cameras. I think we’re going to see a lot more states outlaw them.”

A Maine hunting guide, Randy Flannery told the media outlet that he doesn’t even allow his guides to set up a trail camera until they have at least spent a week in the woods. “I think we should use skills taught before technology,” Flannery explains. He also says he fears the tried and true hunting skills of the past are not being passed on to the next generation of hunts.

The trail camera topic in Ohio comes less than a year after the state of Utah voted on HB 295. The bill instructs the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to create new rules in governing the use of trail cameras while hunting.