Oklahoma National Guard Helps State Troopers Rescue Drivers Stranded in Winter Storm

As Oklahoma’s winter storm rages on, thousands of residents must learn to survive without power for a while. Thanks to the strong winter weather, 8,000 residents are without power.

Snow and ice first began moving in near Durant and Antlers, Oklahoma. In the far western part of the state, heavy snow also began moving into areas near Snyder and Hollis, Oklahoma.

Currently, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma National Guard are teaming up to help drivers stranded in the snow.

A few cities have recently dealt with several inches of snowfall. Western Oklahoma is also under a winter weather advisory. However, the winter storm warning continues to stand for central and eastern Oklahoma.

The recovery teams plan to work in the vicinity of Claremore, Miami, Durant, and McAlester. Thankfully, they possess the much-needed equipment to assist stranded drivers to safety this winter.

The Oklahoma National Guard made a Facebook post to urge readers to avoid the snow as much as they can. “Our Guardsmen who are out supporting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol rescue stranded motorists are bundled uptight but you can help keep them inside and warm by staying off the roads. Stay home if you can, drive slow and safe if you can’t.”

According to The Oklahoman, sub-zero wind chills will likely take over Thursday through Friday morning. It’s a possibility that wind chills in the Oklahoma City area could be as low as negative-7 degrees. Plus, it’s been suggested that Oklahoma City will experience another three inches of snow this winter.

So, Outsiders, it’s probably best for Oklahoma residents to avoid sledding and building snowmen during this time. Disappointing, but true.

Winter Storm Landon Leads to Many Canceled Flights

While the Winter Storm Landon forces Oklahoma’s National Guard and State Troopers to help stranded drivers, it’s also forced many airlines to cancel flights.

Thanks to Winter Storm Landon, much of the US are dealing with extensive flight delays and cancellations. The industry suggests that the storm will affect 3,600 flights Thursday through Friday, February 4.

According to the National Weather Service, “large, prolonged and significant winter storms will continue to impact much of the central US. It will move into the Northeast overnight, bringing a variety of winter weather hazards including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain.”

Since Thursday morning, airlines canceled 3,624 scheduled flights. So much for all of the ski trips. Airlines also canceled hundreds of Friday flights.

Nearly One Third of the U.S. Population is Under Winter Weather Warning

Since Wednesday, many rural states such as Missouri and Illinois reported snowfall higher than one-foot tall. Sounds like some countryside residents are going to need some taller boots.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker urges residents to do what’s necessary to stay safe. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”