Oklahoma PD Wants You to Turn in Your Exes With Outstanding Warrants for ‘Valentine’s Day Special’

This Valentine’s Day, Oklahoma’s Guthrie Police Department announced it is offering a holiday weekend special for those with ex-Valentines who have done some illegal activity.

In a post on Friday, the Oklahoma-based department declared on Facebook, “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special! Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest. ”

The Guthrie Police Department further explained that the Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition silver bracelets; free chauffeured transportation; lone-night minimum stay in luxurious (uses five-star emojis) accommodations; and professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy. “This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner and fancy new (sexy) orange pajamas.”

The police department goes on to add that they know this Valentine’s Day Weekend Special is “so incredible” that readers may be tempted to provide additional referrals. “We don’t Balme you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”

The Valentine’s Day-themed post from the police department had some mixed reviews. “This is awesome! I cannot stop laughing,” one person commented. “I wish I know someone who would enjoy this treat!”

Another person declared on the Valentine’s Day post, “Whoever runs their Facebook page needs a raise. This is Golden.”

However, some people were not amused by the post. “I can’t be the only one that doesn’t find this funny. Incarceration very often ruins lives- not only the lives of those incarcerated but their children and generations to come.”

“Gross,” another critic states. “At least you acknowledge the job is for mercenary tools willing to be and serve vindictive, violence dealing bullies, I guess.”

Massachusetts Police Department Reminds Men to Not Forget Valentine’s Day Among Super Bowl Events

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts police department is getting some attention after giving a public service announcement to make sure that the men in the area do not forget Valentine’s Day among the Super Bowl LVI events.

“WHITMAN POLICE PSA,” the Whitman Police Department declares in the post. “Valentine’s Day is Monday, February 14th. Same as every other year. The Super Bowl is Sunday, February 13th. Does everyone see the problem here?”

The police department also continues the post by stating that in an effort to keep the peace and to help me navigate their way through this “perilous time,” they have included the locations and store hours of the local pharmacies. The department added, “Fellas, a pharmacy is where you might go to purchase a card for your significant other. A card is a folded piece of paper with pictures on the front; typically of hearts or silhouettes of couples holding hands. If you were to ever open a card it frequently has kind, loving words, and phrases written inside. You know, the kind of stuff we think about occasionally but never-ever say or express.”