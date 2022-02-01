On This Day: U.S. Enters the Space Age with Launch of Explorer 1 in 1958

On this day in history, the United States notably entered the space age with the launch of Explorer 1 in 1958. Explorer 1 is the first successfully launched satellite by the U.S.

According to NASA, Explorer 1 was a quick response to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik 1. Explorer 1’s successful launch marked the beginning of the U.S. Space Age. The organization explains that NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory was responsible for designing, building, and operating the satellite. It also carried a cosmic ray detector, which led Explorer Principal Investigator, Dr. James Van Allen, to discover radiation belts around Earth. The satellite’s findings are now renamed to Van Allen belts. This was to honor the discoverer.

Meanwhile, a Jupiter-C rocket carried Explorer 1 into orbit. The launch occurred from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 10:48 p.m. EST on January 31, 1958. Additionally, the rocket was by the Army Ballistic Missile Agency out of Alabama. It was under the direction of Wernher von Braun. It was also a modified version of the Redstone ballistic missile.

While speaking about the launch, the then-director of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, William Pickering, declared in an interview, “The decision was made that we would make no public comments about the rocket until [its signal] had actually been picked up in California. And we sat there for an hour-and-a-half. The time came and went, and there was a period of 8 minutes there [before contact], which is the longest 8 minutes I’ve ever spent in my life.”

A press conference occurred two hours after the launch. Pickering, Van Allen, and Von Braun appeared for the event. They further participated in the iconic snapshot of them holding a model of the satellite.

Explorer 1 Officially Became a Huge Success For the U.S. in Terms of Space Exploration

NASA also reveals that the successful orbit of Explorer 1 made headlines around the world. The Soviet Union previously launched two satellites in 1957. Prior to Explorer 1, the U.S. attempted its launch on a Vanguard rocket. However, the rocket exploded only a few seconds after liftoff.

NASA states that at the time, many people referred to Explorer 1 as a “moon” or “man-made moon.” This was because of its Earth orbit. Just a few months after Explorer 1’s trip into space, Explorer 2 launched. The second launch’s objective was to put a second Explorer satellite in orbit to follow up on the studies of both radiation and micrometeorites.

The organization further explains that data from both Explorer 1 and Explorer 3 (launched weeks after Explorer 2) were used by scientists to detect the existence of charged particle radiation trapped by Earth’s magnetic field. Eventually, Pioneer 3 and Explorer IV also carried scientific instruments that were designed and built by Van Allen.