Oregon Man Fending Off Bear ‘Accidentally’ Kills His Brother

A tragic accident occurred in Sunny Valley, Oregon in which a man killed his brother while trying to defend himself during an encounter with a black bear.

On February 8 at roughly 7 a.m., Josephine County’s emergency line received a call regarding a shooting at a residence on the 2000 block of Placer Road. According to the reporting deputy, Undersheriff Travis Snyder, the caller was the one responsible for the shooting.

“The caller reported that he had accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun because there was a bear on their property. Upon arrival, Deputies located a deceased male from an apparent gunshot wound,” Snyder said in the statement.

Unfortunately, this was only one of the fatalities that the Sheriff’s Office detectives and detectives from the Oregon State Police found on the property. The man responsible for shooting his brother had apparently taken his own life following the 911 call.

“While checking the rest of the residence, a second deceased male was located with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Snyder continued.

Investigators are still evaluating the remaining details of the case. Authorities have yet to release the identities of either man.

According to a brochure from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state is a part of “black bear country,” but attacks are still relatively uncommon. Oregon is home to roughly 30,0000 black bears.

“In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact,” the brochure reads. “It is never safe to approach a bear.”

Alaskan Teenager Fends off Brown Bear

Of course, the latest bear encounter in Oregon is just one of the many that unsuspecting humans have experienced recently. Back in November, one Alaskan teen hunter nearly became the prey.

After bagging a deer, a black bear decided he was going to take the 19-year-old’s kill. But the Alaskan wasn’t going to let that happen. He fired a warning shot, but the sow kept coming.

“This whole time, she’s weaving through trees trying to sneak up to me, and I’m standing next to my deer trying to move around and keep something between us while also staying where I can still see her,” the teen recalled. “I get this log in between her and me, and she’s coming directly for me. When she was about 20 feet away, I yelled as loud as I could again and threw a rock in her direction. My spot was that log. I was like, if she reaches right here I’m gonna have to shoot her. And so once she put both front feet on that log, I shot her right in the heart.”

The shot was clean and took down the bear instantly. But the teen still needed a moment to catch his breath before he could continue field dressing his first kill.