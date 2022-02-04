Over 1.6 Million Americans Receiving Food Stamps Worth $1,504: What to Know

More than 1.6 million Americans in North Carolina are reportedly receiving food stamps worth approximately $1,504. The program’s amount is extending into February 2022.

According to The Sun, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being provided to millions throughout the U.S. This program helps to provide low-income households with food. The food stamps are notably allocating through Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT). The more than a million North Carolinians in the program have received the full benefits since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Speaking about the food stamp program, Susan Gale Perry, the Deputy Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), stated, “Having enough nutritious food every day is an essential part of health and well-being. This will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families – many with children – keep nutritious food on the table.”

Food Stamps Worth More Than $326 Million Extends in Texas

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that the food stamps worth more than $326 million are extending in Texas. The state’s governor, Greg Abbott spoke about the extension by declaring, “These emergency SNAP benefits continue to provide support to so many Texans.

Wayne Salter, Texas Health and Human Services Access and Eligibility Service Deputy Executive Commission, explains more details about the extension. “We’re thankful to provide the most vulnerable in Texas the ability to provide nutritious and nourishing foods for their families.”

The Governor’s Office also shares in a press release that beneficiaries will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Along with North Carolina and Texas, South Carolina food stamps benefits are being sent out to more than 300,000 households throughout the state during the month of February 2022.

U.S. Department of Agiculture Previously Released a Revised Nutrition Guidleines For the Thrifty Food Plan

Close to 41.5 million families in the U.S. are now receiving food stamps. The SNAP benefits notably received a permanent boost last fall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released revised nutrition guidelines for its Thrifty Food Plan (TFP). This revision boosted the average pre-COVID-19 pandemic amount of SNAP Benefits.

The USDA also confirms that the food stamps increased on average by $36 per person. This adds up to $157 each month. But the number of stamps are sent to recipients is based on family size and state of residence.

The Sun notes that SNAP households are expecting to spend about 30% of their own resources on food. These benefits are able to be used in some restaurants throughout the U.S. as well. Food chains such as McDonald’s and Subway are reportedly participating in the program as well. The program itself is available in Arizona and California. Meanwhile, Hawaii, Michigan, Maryland, Rhode Island is offering the restaurant meals program in select cities and counties.