Over 175,000 Teachers Set to Receive $1,000 Stimulus Checks, Pay Raise: What to Know

Teachers have been one of the occupations in which extra hardships, flexibility, fear, and adaptation have been part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, some teachers will be getting some help in the form of stimulus checks or even pay raises.

According to The Sun, Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed that there be increased funding in Florida public schools. This would provide $1,000 stimulus payments to teachers. This is actually the second year in a row the state has done this.

Also, many teachers will get a salary increase from $40,000 to $47,500. This is possible through a $600 million budget specifically for teacher pay. It will all make a huge difference for countless teachers. DeSantis announced this entire education budget back in November. The hope is to make the learning situation during COVID as seamless as possible.

“By continuing to boost teacher pay, give bonuses to principals and teachers, prioritize workforce education, foster a strong civics curriculum, and replace the FSA with progress monitoring, we’re making a significant difference in the lives of our students,” DeSantis said in a statement, according to his official site.

More of the Logistics Regarding Florida’s Education Plan

This payment plan will include about 179,000 teachers and principals in the state for full-time K-12 educators. The state budget for this fiscal year was recently released and should be approved by Wednesday.

That means the bonus checks wouldn’t hit bank accounts until the fall. The salary increase would go into effect as soon as the legislation is approved.

Not only is Florida looking to pay teachers more, but they are also putting money toward important education programs. There will be $421 million going toward mental health initiatives and school safety programs. More money will also go to the Jewish Day Schools and the School Hardening Grant Program.

Florida is one of the few states, including others like New Mexico, California, and Colorado, that continues to assists residents struggling from the ongoing pandemic.

The Teacher Shortage

The nation has been coping with a teacher shortage over the last year. The fear of catching the virus, low pay, enforcing pandemic protocols, legislative requirements, and an increase in school shootings all contribute to why teachers are leaving the field. Not only that, but fewer people are also entering the field, to begin with.

According to CNN, some people are saying it’s too early to see the impact of the pandemic on the teaching industry. The President and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Lynn Gangone said that its clear COVID-19 has further convinced people not to get into teaching. About 13% of institutions reported that there were declines in the number of new graduates in the field.

“I don’t know how bad it’s going to have to get before we realize as a country that if we don’t invest in education … we will not have anyone in the classrooms to teach our children,” Gangone said to the news outlet.