over-90-million-under-weather-advisories-as-winter-storm-landon-pushes-east

Over 90 Million people are under weather advisories as Winter Storm Landon pushes east. The storm will spread snow, rain, and sleet all across the country from the Rockies to the plains to the northeast.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm has been caused by a big supply of arctic air moving into the middle of the country combined with a jetstream that pulls moisture northward. These types of mid-winter storms can encompass huge portions of the country and affect many regions over several days.

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued everywhere from Colorado to New Mexico to Maine. That’s a distance of over 2,000 miles. This also means travel will be hazardous, and flights may get delayed.

Areas that are expected to see a lot of ice should prepare for potential power outages. The Weather Channell says the regions that may be especially prone to this are from “eastern Oklahoma into the Ozarks and portions of the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys.”

The Winter Storm May Break Snowfall Records

Certain areas can expect snow, rain, or sleet tonight. And the winter weather will continue across multiple areas in the country throughout the week.

Texas can also expect cold weather and Dallas may see ice. This is concerning to residents, many of whom lost power during the big freeze last year. The weather could certainly test Texas’s grid. Thankfully, this cold weather isn’t expected to last as long as what occurred last year.

By Friday, the storm will be in the Northeastern part of the country, dropping snow and rain there. Much of the precipitation should dwindle by Friday.

CNN warns that the region that’s most likely to bear the brunt of the storm is the South. Ice storms are likely in places like Dallas and Memphis, Tennessee. Roads will be slick and the ice can cause serious damage.

“The primary impact would be ice accumulation that may lead to very dangerous travel Thursday and Friday particularly on high-rise overpasses,” the weather service office in Dallas/Fort Worth said in a statement. “A quarter-inch or more of ice accumulation on utility lines and trees with winds gusting to 30 mph would likely lead to power outages and tree damage.”

In Dallas, that ice is likely going to turn to snow on Thursday. The school district in Dallas has already announced they will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the dangerous winter storm conditions.

Meanwhile, a lot of the midwest is looking at snow, with parts of the midwest potentially getting a foot.

“Toledo could be looking at their biggest snowfall in 100 years,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller says, “The National Weather Service forecast is for 16 inches. Which would rank second behind 20.2 inches in 1900.”