Pair of Winter Storms Threaten Central, Eastern States This Week

A one-two combination of winter storms could threaten central and eastern portions of the United States this week.

The Hill reported on the weather developments for this week.

AccuWeather said residents from eastern Texas to Alabama felt the effects of the first storm on Monday. Central Texas to central Missouri could get lots of rain and other harsh weather like tornadoes late Monday. By Tuesday, the weather could reach southern Louisana, Mississippi, Indiana, and Illinois.

Snow will continue in northern states from Michigan to areas of Montana. AccuWeather predicted 6 to 12 inches of snow in some areas. Duluth, Minn. could get up to two feet of snow.

Some areas from Iowa and Missouri may get an ice and snow mix. Winter storms could bring that weather to parts of New England and Maine by Tuesday and early Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the second storm wave will descend further south and east. Some areas may see flood warnings.

Wild Winter Weather To Affect Millions

CNN reported that the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) calls this a “significant winter storm.” Nearly 25 million people were in a winter storm alert area on Monday morning. Of those 25 million, more than 15 million people will see temperatures drop below zero this week.

The coldest areas could be in the Dakotas and Minnesota. Forecasters say temperatures could be in the -20s and -30s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The news station also said southern states along the Gulf Coast would even feel the chills. Texas area could wake up to temperatures below freezing by Wednesday. The temperatures could be similar to last year’s mess in the Lone Star State, where the power went offline for a short period.

“A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain may come in two waves to parts of the region,” said the WPC.

So, get ready for some dangerous travel conditions and impending airport delays.

Areas like Milwaukee expect random power outages and fallen trees because of ice.

Canadian Woman Diagnosed With Suffering Thanks To Climate Change

With all this extreme weather this week, one has to wonder if there will be an increase in colds, COVID, and other health issues.

Back in November, The Hill reported on one Canadian woman’s plight. A Nelson, British Columbia emergency room doctor diagnosed an elderly woman suffering from “climate change.” He said the woman’s breathing issues came from heatwaves and poor air quality.

Kyle Merritt told Glacier Media that it was the first time in a decade that he attributed a patient’s cause of suffering to climate change.

The unnamed 70-year-old woman got her diagnosis in the summer, right after a heatwave that sent temperatures above 121 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heat reportedly killed more than 500 people in that part of Canada. The Hill reported that wildfires also made air quality 43 times worse than accepted levels in those hot summer months.