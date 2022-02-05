pennsylvania-officials-announce-plans-to-rebuild-collapsed-bridge

Days after a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed, Pennsylvania officials agreed on a $25.3 million plan to rebuild it on Friday.

The Jan. 28 Fern Hollow bridge collapse injured ten people. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure speech took place hours later at nearby Carnegie Mellon University. CNN reported on the new bridge’s plans.

According to the city and the state Department of Transportation officials, federal money will help fund the bridge through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

We’ve seen as many pictures and views as we can from different angles this morning but this is the picture just sent to me from Pittsburgh Public safety of the bridge collapse @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3GfTufF6HQ — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) January 28, 2022

Feds Behind New Structure’s Work

A press release announced that PennDOT officials would design and construct a new structure after leaders finalized a Reimbursement Grant Agreement. After the structure is complete, Pittsburgh will take over the rights and upkeep of it.

New Kensington, Pa.-based Swank Construction will join Nebraska company HDR Inc. in order to begin design work.

“Pennsylvania is thankful for the steadfast commitment from the Biden Administration to rebuild this bridge and help the people of Pittsburgh move past this startling event,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in the release.

Wolf said it’s important to realize that officials a rebuilt bridge done quickly and efficiently. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review estimated the new structure would take two years to complete.

The governor said that as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helps the state and nation, the bridge collapse should motivating state officials to “prevent a future tragedy.”

Then, Wolf urged a bipartisan effort for enacting “long-term funding solutions for our own infrastructure system.”

The newspaper put together a list of Pittsburgh’s infrastructure problems over the past few years. To illustrate, they pointed out flooding, a pipeline explosion, a road collapse, a bridge fire, a major city street sinkhole, and a train derailment.

Similarly, Department of Transportation officials inspected five area bridges. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that officials examined the k-frame design on the structures. The design depends on single supports’ weight distribution that doesn’t depend on secondary supports.

Pittsburgh Officials Close Bridge’s Observation Area

Equally important, CBS Pittsburgh reported the indefinite closure of the observation area near the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Soon, contractors will set up equipment with attention to fallen bridge components. Additionally, the closed avenue will protect the public, pedestrians, and vehicles.

This past Monday, the observation area opened for safe viewing. The TV station said many have tried to view the collapse site from the park’s hills and wooded areas.

Subsequently, National Traffic and Safety Board officials are still investigating in order to determine the collapse.

Pittsburgh Won’t Host 2024 GOP Convention

According to WPXI, Republican officials took the Steel City out of its possible host convention cities in two years. They did not say if the bridge’s collapse was related to that decision.

Politico reported that Republican officials would visit Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Milwaukee in the same fashion.