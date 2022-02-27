Photographer Captures Once in a Lifetime Photo of Comet Neowise

Stargazers likely remember the historic moment Comet Neowise graced our planet’s skies in its race across the heavens. Now, two years later, Outsiders are still in awe. One lucky photographer managed to capture a historic photo of Neowise joined by the Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way Galaxy. The three celestial entities, awe-inspiring on their own, converged in this image to capture the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Comet Neowise brightened nighttime skies around the world in July of 2020. However, the image was actually taken atop a frigid peak in the Canadian Rockies. The photographer, Stanley Aryanto, just happened to be in the right place at the right time when he watched the comet’s arrival intersect the green haze of the Northern Lights.

According to DIY Photography, Aryanto, an Australian native, was previously a mechanical engineer. However, he now boasts a career as an award-winning landscape and travel photographer. In speaking to his experience atop the Rockies’ Tent Ridge, Aryanto said, “The wind was so intense that we felt like we were going to get knocked over.”

Nevertheless, he and his companions hunkered down on the other side of the mountain, away from the winds. “[W]e were there until 3 or 4 a.m,” he shared, and “The camera didn’t stop clicking.”

Aryanto’s crowning image, found here, captures three mesmerizing astronomic phenomena. Although the outlet reported he has won more than a few awards for multiple images taken that night. Two include the Astrofest 2021 Best Timelapse and Australia’s Top Emerging Photographer in 2021.

The Journey to a Night with Neowise

While talented, the Australian native had only begun to pursue his creative career 18 months prior to Neowise’s arrival. As per the outlet, he now pursues photography full-time. He follows a passion that has rewarded him with “hope, purpose, and happiness.”

The award-winning photographer recalled the experience photographing Comet Neowise as “hands down the most rewarding all-nighter I’ve ever pulled.”He reminisced, “If I hadn’t decided to quit my career and pursue photography full-time, I would have never witnessed this spectacle.”

The journey to the top of Tent Ridge was a trying one. According to the outlet, Aryanto and a friend spent three hours enduring the cold before their trek concluded atop the mountain’s frigid peak. During their hike, Aryanto carried a collection of lenses and cameras in a backpack, altogether weighing 39 pounds.

Nevertheless, the award-winning photographer insisted, “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as a photographer is to get out there even when conditions aren’t ideal and have an open mind.”

Despite the cold and wind, Aryanto, topping the mountain peak by sunset, had set up one camera for a timelapse. The early part of the image captures the moments at sunset. Then, the green band of the Aurora Borealis had just begun to grace the landscape’s horizon.

“What I saw was incredible,” he concluded, “and one of the most beautiful sights I’ve ever seen.”