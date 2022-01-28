PHOTOS: Thousands of Police Officers Gather in Manhattan To Mourn Fallen NYPD Officer

In the wake of the death of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, there was a gathering of thousands of police officers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Rivera, a newlywed, and 22-year-old that joined the NYPD last year was shot and killed in Harlem. He and another officer were responding to a domestic abuse call. That’s when they were ambushed and attacked. Since the fallout of that incident, law enforcement officials and NYC Mayor Eric Adams are saying that there is a need to combat gun crime in the city.

At St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Rivera is being given a hero’s service. There were thousands of police officers gathered at the Manhattan cathedral to mourn their fellow police officers. Also, Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer himself, gave a eulogy at the service. He said that Rivera, “gave his life defending his fellow New Yorkers.” Adams also said, “The hearts of 8.8 million people are reaching out in mourning today.”

As a former officer, the mayor has been very pro-police and seems to be continuing that trend with the recent events here. While the shooting made news around the country and has put the eye of the nation back on NYC, it seems that there are plans being made for the near future.

Next week, President Joe Biden is expected to make the trip to New York to meet with Mayor Adams. The two will discuss strategies related to ending gun violence amid the shooting of the police officers. That trip is scheduled for February 3.

Ahead of the visit from the President, Mayor Adams talked about gun violence. He says that it has “inflicted a heartbreaking tragedy on our city.” That, of course, is in response to the recent shooting of the police officers.

The mayor also said, “We must turn that pain into purpose. We’re fighting back against gun violence and building communities where every resident feels safe.”

Part of that plan is to talk with President Biden. The White House has talked about having a strategy in place for these tragedies. And, the White House also has its own plan that includes more funding for police.

A statement from the White House says the trip to NYC will be, “to discuss the Administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime, which includes historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as stepped-up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers.”

The NYPD police officers that showed up at the service made sure that it was a well-attended event.