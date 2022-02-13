Potential Trucker Protest at Super Bowl LVI Looks Unlikely: Report

Despite warnings from the Department of Homeland Security earlier this week, a potential trucker protest at Super Bowl LVI looks unlikely.

As previously reported, the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo this week stating that truckers may block roads. As a form of protest over the vaccine mandates at significant events. It was also revealed that Super bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was considered a “prime” target. Another key target will be President Biden’s State of the Union Address in Washington D.C. on March 1st.

However, Reuters reports social media monitoring firm Pyrra states the trucker protest to coincide with Super Bowl is going nowhere. “I think they ran out of time,” Welton Chang of Pyrra explains. He also cites the lack of consensus around whether or not the big sporting event is an “appropriate” target.

Reuters also reports in one of its reviews of social media, it has found little support for a Super Bowl LVI protest. There is also little mention of a Super Bowl protest on the Telegram channel TruckersForFreedom.

Organizers of ‘People’s Convoy’ Announces That Truckers Will Protesting in Coachella Valley Next Month

Earlier this week, organizers of the People’s Convoy announced that truckers will be protesting in Coachella Valley next month. In a memo on Facebook, the group states, “Our brothers and sisters of the highway succeeded in opening Canadian’s eyes about the unconstitutional mandates and hardships forced onto their people. And now it’s time for the citizens of the United States of America to unite. And demand the restoration of our constitutional rights.”

The People’s Convoy states that on March 4th, truckers and “all freedom loving” Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, California. They will participate in a rally against the “unconstitutional” vaccine and mask mandates.

This protest is one of the more known events that are going on in the world. Politico reports that in Europe, a similar protest from across the European Union (EU) will descend upon Brussels on February 14th. The protesters were be rallying against mask and vaccine mandates as well.

Meanwhile, CNN reveals that Canadian police have been attempting to clear the current protest from the Ambassador Bridge across from Detroit. The plan is to end the six-day blockage of North America’s “busiest” international crossing by protesters who are against COVID vaccine and mask mandates in Canada.

The media outlet says police have been approaching protests near the foot of the bridge on the Canadian side. Although some protesters left on their own, others remain near an intersection on the road leading to the bridge. Close to 20 protest vehicles remain. Windsor Police also sent out a tweet. “Enforcement continuing, individuals who are located within the demonstration area are subject to arrest. People are advised to immediately vacate the area.”