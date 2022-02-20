Powerball’s Saturday Night Jackpot Is Worth $31 Million

If you’ve ever dreamed of winning the lottery, you’re not alone. There are plenty of times we all hunt for that dream house on Zillow, just praying for the day we strike it big. And Saturday night’s Powerball has now crept to a whopping $31 million dollars. So here’s your shot.

The latest Powerball is up at $31 million dollars after someone won a grand prize of $183 million in Connecticut, per Newsweek. The lottery immediately reset to $20 million following the winning. And so far, no one else has lucked out.

The cash prize for the $30 million would be $20.7 million – which is more than any average American dreams of. So if you’re planning on playing tonight, it wouldn’t be a bad cash option. Not by any means.

Prior to the Valentine’s Day win, the lucky person to hit it big came from Jacksonville, Florida with $283 million. This happened in June 2021. That person probably passed out after checking their ticket 10 times just to make sure.

Further, the last major jackpot winner was $731 million in January of last year. The person who won was from Maryland – and is probably sitting very pretty right about now.

The Powerball is sold all across the United States in a multi-state lottery. The minimum is $20 million and second place prizes include either $1 million or $2 million. Numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. There are nine ways to win, but most prizes are not very big.

Depending on the number of final sales this evening, the winnings could rocket to even more money. If no one wins tonight, the money will roll over into the next drawing.

Man Wins Lottery After Turning in Forgotten Ticket

In what would be all our dream scenarios, a Michigan man found a jackpot hiding in his email. The man, an unnamed 56-year-old, generally played the lottery but forgot about a few online ones he had in his email.

Lucky for him, there was a $430,000 winner hiding in his inbox.

“I was scrolling through my emails Monday morning while I was eating breakfast and saw a prize notification email from the Michigan Lottery,” the man shared to Michigan Lottery officials. “After reading the email, I knew it had to be a big prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to verify the prize and was stunned when I saw the amount pending. I woke my wife up right away to tell her what we’d won!”

“He continued, I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online. I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn’t win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets.”