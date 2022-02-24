On Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Following the invasion, leaders from all over the world have both called the President of Ukraine along with putting out their own statements about the fallout from the invasion. Now, President Biden has addressed the nation over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, President Biden said, “This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for the freedom around the world. Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace. But now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about.”

Leaders in Ukraine have called the Russian invasion a “full-scale war.” According to reports, Russia seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant base on Thursday. This was a result of a reported battle at the site, according to the Associated Press.

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks announcing further consequences to be imposed on Russia. https://t.co/zc6ZujYmbW — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 24, 2022

Biden continued, “Our forces are not, and will not, be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”

The President added, “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

The Days Leading Up to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Things had gotten worse in recent days in Ukraine. On Thursday, Zelenskyy announced the country severed its diplomatic ties with Russia. He also declared martial law in the country. Still, Zelenskyy urged the country to remain calm in the face of scary times within the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted Thursday, “Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace.”

Before the invasion took place Thursday, the AP reported that this was not what Zelenskyy wanted. That he tried to work on a diplomatic solution prior to the events on Thursday. Part of the pitch that the president said to his country was that the United States specifically was working on a national scale way of gathering support for Ukraine.

Biden added in the press conference, “The US will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power … there is no doubt that the US and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments, which says an attack on one is an attack on all.” Biden confirms that the United States will stand strong with NATO. The President also confirmed that sanctions are coming for Russia and that if there is an attack on a NATO ally the response from the United States will be to stand behind their allies.