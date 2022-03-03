President Biden Voices Major Beef With Meatpacking Industry in 2022 State of the Union Address

President Biden’s first official State of the Union address touched on many topics, but he continually revisited the concepts of food, food shortages, and the meat industry. Even when describing the state of affairs in Russia, the theme of food and food supply lurked in the background. Known as the breadbasket of Europe, Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat, which could certainly ripple across the globe in a retaliatory fashion as countries move to sanction the Russians for invading Ukraine. Biden used the hard times to warn of more hard times to come: images of breadlines and Depression-era desperation paralleled modern-day descriptions of COVID and rising prices at the grocery store.

The problem, he asserted, is not wild inflationary spending, overwrought economic shutdowns, a supply chain crippled by market manipulation, or a redistribution of wealth caused by boom-and-bust cycles (almost always kicked off by some sort of global conflict). According to Biden, the problem lies in “capitalism without competition” and “exploitation.”

“I am a capitalist,” Biden said from the pulpit. “But capitalism without competition is exploitation. It drives up profits — without competition is exploitation.”

The President took particular aim at the meat industry. Meat prices have experienced a massive inflationary spike in the past year. According to grocers, prices of all food items are on the rise, but meat is most quickly rising.

“Small businesses and family farmers and ranchers — I need not tell some of my Republican friends in those states. You have four basic meatpacking facilities. That is it,” Biden said. “You play with them or you don’t get the play at all and you pay a helluva lot more.”

The meat industry fires back at Biden’s remarks

Biden is referring to Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS, and National Beef Packing. With an estimated “55-85 percent of the market for pork, beef, and poultry” under their control, these four companies therefore dominate the industry, according to the White House Briefing Room blog.

Biden’s critique didn’t sit well with the meatpacking industry. Speaking on behalf of the companies, the North American Meat Institute then accused Biden of embracing a “tired approach” to the predicament of prices. The institute also said that the president failed to address the burden imposed by labor shortages.

“The Administration cannot ignore the fundamental principles of supply and demand,” Anna Potts of NAMI said.

“Americans are also experiencing firsthand what the Secretary refuses to acknowledge. The effects of COVID and lack of labor are hurting consumers. And nothing proposed by the Secretary of Agriculture will help families struggling to pay for groceries.”