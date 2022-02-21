No major retailers are closing their doors to honor President’s Day, but you won’t need to check your mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service is one of the federal offices that will not be open in honor of the holiday today.

However, other delivery services like FedEx and UPS will still be open. There’s no school for kids either. But President’s Day is one of those unusual holidays where most businesses and workplaces still remain open. This includes grocery stores and other major retailers like Walmart and Target.

The federal holiday serves as a tribute to George Washington and all he did for the country. However, according to Fortune, the holiday expanded in recent years. It now honors other former presidents as well. These include both Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.

President’s Day officially came to be in 1971 after Congress approved it. Its official name is George Washington’s Birthday. But most people recognize the holiday simply as President’s Day in more recent years.

In addition to the post office, banks will also be closed today. So if you need to cash that check, it’ll have to wait until tomorrow.

Further, all government offices are not operating. So that means all city, county or federal buildings will not be in operation. The stock market will additionally not have any trading happening today. The New York Stock Exchange as well as NASDAQ are not open for business today.

History of President’s Day

According to history.com, President’s Day marks the actual birthday of George Washington. “Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February; Presidents’ Day 2022 will occur on Monday, February 21. Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents’ Day after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act, an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers.”

The site goes on to add: “While several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other figures, Presidents’ Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.”

The Uniform Monday Act received approval long after the recognition of George Washington’s birthday in the late 1880s. According to the website, this created a change from recognizing just George Washington’s birthday to honor all presidents.

“The shift from Washington’s Birthday to Presidents’ Day began in the late 1960s, when Congress proposed a measure known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Championed by Senator Robert McClory of Illinois, this law sought to shift the celebration of several federal holidays from specific dates to a series of predetermined Mondays,” the site says.