Presidents’ Day 2022: Will Holiday Affect Food Stamps, Social Security?

Presidents Day is here, and some are wondering if their social security or food stamps benefits will be impacted. We’ll let you know below.

Federal Offices Are Closed Today

Generally, most banks and post offices are closed today, as are all federal offices. That includes the Social Security Administration. That begs the question: will social security checks get delayed? The short answer is no.

There are some holidays that could cause changes to your payment schedule. Presidents Day isn’t one of those holidays, though. It always falls on a Monday, so it will never affect when payments get sent out. This is because social security checks are scheduled to get sent out on Wednesdays.

Of course, which Wednesday you get your social security check on depends on your birth date. If your birth date is between the 1st and the 10th, you’ll get your checks on the second Wednesday of each month. For those born between the 11th and 20th, your checks get deposited on the third Wednesday of the month. Lastly, those born between the 21st and 31st get their checks on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The last payments for this month are scheduled for Wednesday, February 23.

Those getting SSI won’t be impacted by Presidents Day, as they get their checks on the first of every month.

Food Stamps Could Be Impacted By Presidents Day

The process is a little different for food stamps, however. States run their own payment schedules for SNAP benefits. Thus, dates could vary depending on where you live. Many states have made their benefits available within the first 10 days of February. Other states tend to send theirs out later in the month. Therefore, any Presidents Day delays really depend on which state you live in.

Some states with later benefit dates include AL, FL, GA, and IN. When you get your food stamps could depend on any number of things: your case number, client name, or ID number.

For example, benefits in GA are available from February 5-23, based on the last two digits of your ID number. For IN residents, benefits are also available from the 5th-23rd. According to The Sun, the payments are based on the first letter of your last name.

Regardless, food stamps are typically loaded onto your card on the same day every month. If you tend to get your payments on the 21st of the month, then it’s very possible that your payment could be delayed by the holiday.

There are no concrete rules for this, though. The best way to know if your food stamps benefits will be impacted by Presidents Day is to check with your state. You can call the EBT hotline to see if the holiday will delay your benefits.