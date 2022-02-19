Raccoon Falls Through Ceiling Into LSU Dining Hall

A raccoon fell through the ceiling of a crowded dining hall at Louisiana State University earlier this week, in what I can only assume was a failed Mission Impossible-style heist to steal some food. Several hungry students hoped to grab a bite to eat on Wednesday, but they ended up worried their uninvited dinner guest may have taken a bite out of them.

It all went down at 459 Dining Hall that afternoon. Dozens of students had packed into the dining hall when a raccoon dropped from the ceiling without warning. Witnesses said it caused pandemonium.

“I heard screaming and someone bolted by my arm,” freshman Pierson Murray told The Reveille, the college’s newspaper. “I thought that it was a serious threat like a shooter was inside the building.”

But as scared as they were, the raccoon was just as terrified. It darted around the room, underneath chairs and on top of students’ things.

Staff at the restaurant and several students did their best to try and contain it. Videos of the incident show students chasing the animal with brooms and sticks, and at one point, they were able to corner it near the pasta area.

But those efforts were in vain.

“Animal Control finally came and tried to catch it in a trash can,” Hannah Accius, a freshman, told the newspaper. “A cook even tried to use a basket to catch it. It was a mess.”

They were eventually able to grab it and take it out of the building, but the trauma lingered.

“I am just scared that my bag has a disease,” freshman Danielle Gipson said. “Right now, it’s funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone.”

New York Police Rescue Raccoon From Fourth Floor Window

New York Police officers rescued a raccoon recently trapped on a window sill 40 feet off the ground. The furry critter climbed a drainpipe to get up there, but the poor little guy is afraid of heights. Panic-stricken, he couldn’t climb back down.

“He looked like he was having a bad day like he was hungover,” resident Eric Jeng told the New York Post after the October rescue. Jeng was working from home when he heard the commotion outside of his window. The raccoon was on his window sill next to the air conditioner. He was trapped.

Jeng called animal control for help. The placement was precarious. Rescuers couldn’t open the window with the AC unit, and they worried if they tried to go through another window it could spook the raccoon and cause it to fall. They eventually decided to bring in some big equipment to help out.

“The cops played it really safe and brought in a bridge truck and sent two guys up there and grabbed it pretty quickly once they had everything sorted out,” Jeng told the newspaper.

They were able to bring the animal down safely.