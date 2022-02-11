Ram’s New Pickup Truck Is a Salute to Firefighters

The newest Ram truck is without a doubt one of the most powerful pickups ever made. Not only that, but it’s also a salute to America’s firefighters.

Dodge has done it again, folks. The Ram 1500 TRX is an absolute off-roading beast. One of the best things about it is the fact that it’s considered a “Firefighter Edition” and it comes in either red or black. It’s the latest in Ram’s special edition models that honor the United States Military members, police officers, and first responders.

Gary Gastelu, the editor for Fox News Autos, was recently able to test drive the new truck.

“The Ram 1500 TRX was designed to haul like no truck has hauled before,” Gastelu says in a Fox News video. “It’s the most powerful pickup in the world courtesy of the 702 horsepower version of the supercharged Hellcat v8 that debuted in the Dodge Challenger muscle car.”

Pretty impressive, right? That engine gives the TRX a 252 horsepower edge over the Ford F150 Raptor.

“This doesn’t just look meaner than a regular Ram 1500, it has a beefed-up frame, redesigned suspension with more articulation and high performance, computer-controlled dampers, plus it’s so wide that by law it needs these amber indicator lights. Just in case you don’t see it coming.”

While you may not see the new beast of a truck coming your way, you will definitely hear it. Gastelu says the TRX goes zero to 60 miles per hour in about four seconds and a quarter of a mile in under 13 seconds. Needless to say, it’s pretty darn fast.

That’s not all, though. The TRX can also make its way through 32 inches of water. It can even make jumps of 32 inches or more without any damage at all to the truck or to whoever is driving it.

“Its suspension is so well-tuned that hitting the ground is like landing on a memory foam mattress.”

How Much Does the Ram 1500 TRX Cost?

Okay, okay. We know all of you Outsiders are probably drooling right now over Dodge’s new truck. So, let’s get down to the meat and potatoes. How much cash will you be shelling out if you decide to purchase a new Ram 1500 TRX?

Well, let’s just say you’ll have to pay a pretty penny if you want this bad boy brand new. The latest edition of the Built to Serve series starts at just over $48,000. But it will cost you $72,000, or about the same as the Hellcat-powered Dodge Charge Sudan if you want the total package. If you can swing it, you will be getting one of the best trucks on the market without a doubt. It’s perfect for all of you outdoors lovers.