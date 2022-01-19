Rare 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Found in Abandoned Georgia Home

Cars get abandoned, just not expensive Mustangs. If only the owner of this historic sports car knew it could be worth more than $300,000.

The phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” definitely applies here. Classic car finder Matt Taylor told Fox News Autos the story of a rare yet rusty muscle car that his friend led him to. It was found in an abandoned home late last year.

After a man named Zach Taylor saw a Facebook ad for a 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby steering wheel, he followed up on it. As it turns out, a family inherited the old house and the belongings of a deceased relative. The relative ended up having a stash of cars and parts in the garage.

A 1991 Ford Mustang convertible and a 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code coupe also hid in the garage. But the real treasure hid under a cover where it had been sitting for around three decades. Guess what it was? A complete 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, that’s what! It’s one of 562 that were made that year.

Unfortunately, the vehicle sported some rust. The trunk showed a bit of abrasion, but the interior and mechanical parts stayed in good shape for a car that sat untouched for so long.

After Matt made a deal with the family to purchase the entire lot, he brought the car back to his shop. He renovated the 289 cubic-inch V8 and got it running again. He also replaced the suspension, fuel tank, exhaust, and some other components with proper parts.

For now, Matt is leaving the old paint and patina intact to keep its original look when he takes it to car shows.

Vintage 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Sells

Recently, an auction for a one-of-a-kind 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R fetched such a massive price that it broke records for the most money ever paid for a Mustang.

During the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee, Florida event, auctioneers sold the vintage Ford Mustang. The auction ended up claiming the most money ever paid for the American-made Mustang. The winning bidder said goodbye to a record-setting $4,070,000 for the car.

That’s $220,000 more than what the owner paid for the vehicle in 2020. The same Mustang sold for more than the second-most expensive Mustang two different times. The second most valuable is the famous Mustang that actor Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 film Bullitt. That 1968 GT 390 also sold in 2020 at the Mecum’s Kissimmee auction for $3.74 million.

British race car driver and engineer of Ford v Ferrari, Ken Miles, personally tested a 1965 Ford Mustang. He also raced in it along with other famous drivers Bob Bondurant, Peter Brock, Jerry Titus, and Chuck Cantwell.

The 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby ended up winning 10 races in the SCCA Production-B class. In 1966, a Ford engineer bought the car for only $4,000.

Take that, Lightning McQueen!