Rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63’s Tragic Fate Will Make Car Enthusiasts Cry

The burnt frame and alloy wheels of a rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 are all that’s left from a fire, surely making any car lover tear up a little.

The Twisted Garage Facebook page shared some before and after pictures of the car below.

You hope someone with a fancy car like that has insurance, right? That particular car starts at $573,966. According to Bloomberg News, it’s the most expensive Aventador car in the lineup.

The Mexican news agency 24 Morelos reported on the car’s final resting place, the Mezcala Solidaridad suspension bridge. The bridge, on the Del Sol Highway between Cuernavaca and Chilpancingo, was once the world’s tallest one from 1993 to 1998.

Mysterious Car Has Mysterious Ending

No one observed any driver or passenger when emergency services arrived at the scene. There was no other report on the driver or if the Lamborghini car was a theft victim.

Twisted Garage had pictures of the SVJ 63 supercar while still in service. It had a coveted “63” number on the side.

The website Autoevolution speculated that it may have had some link to a faulty transmission oil line issue. In March of last year, the company issued a recall, but only four cars (one in the United States) got the problem fixed.

When it came out in 2018, the website Carbuzz said it was limited to an early production of 63 cars. Eventually, the Lamborghini car company churned out only 963 spectacular vehicles.

By the way, the three letters at the end of the car name translate into superveloce jota, or “Superfast J.”

The Aventador line is pretty much dead. That’s how rare the car is.

Auto website Edmonds said the car company was axing the car edition in October after a 12-year run. Lamborghini’s mid-engine V12 enterprise-class flagship was no longer available to order as a new car. The car company only produced a little more than 10,000 in those 12 years.

Reportedly, its successor will still have the V12 engine, but it comes with a hybrid assist. Because you’ll need it, right?

Rare Lamborghini Had Quite the Features

This fantastic Lamborghini car had a bespoke roof panel, engine cover, and windscreen rime. It also came with wing mirrors and titanium-finished forged rims.

Imagine the Italian car zipping across that tall bridge with its 6.5-liter V12 engine. Imagine the driver getting the most out of the 759 horsepower high-performance car with 531 pounds-feet of torque.

And then, all of a sudden, something didn’t feel quite right. Oooh, that’s got to hurt.

A similar Aventador SVJ, the Roadster, comes with a V12 engine like most in the line. According to Bloomberg, the Bologna, Italy-made care came with an Environmental Protection Agency-low rating of 9 miles per gallon for city driving.