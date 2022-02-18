Real Estate Expert Says Housing Market Is ‘Strongest’ Its Ever Been

Now may be the time to consider putting your house on the market, folks. The United States housing market has been looking as strong as ever and it doesn’t look to be slowing down, according to some experts.

That’s right — we are full steam ahead into the year 2022. Just like last year, the housing market continues to look strong. Experts in the industry are saying that the housing market is currently the best it’s ever been. As a matter of fact, we are coming off a nearly $4 trillion purchase market in 2021. Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor made an appearance on Mornings with Maria where he explained as much.

“So right now, the housing market is probably the strongest that it’s ever been,” Taylor said. “We’re coming off a $3.9 trillion year in 2021. And as we head into 2022, the key stat that we’re looking at is we’re projecting a $1.7 trillion purchase market.”

“Strongest that it’s ever been” might be a little bit of a stretch. But Taylor explained that it’s at least the strongest it’s been in the last 25 years. Not only are have the purchase markets been looking stronger than ever, but so, too, are home equities.

“To get perspective, this is the strongest purchase market in the last 25 years,” Taylor continued. “And with home equity at all-time record highs at $23 trillion, this is as strong across the nation as we’ve seen the housing market in the last couple of decades.”

Miami Is the Least Affordable Housing Market in the Country

If any of you Outsiders are from or live in the Miami area, then you probably know all too well that houses for sale are hard to come by.

Belinda Sime is the owner of Sime Realty and has been in the Miami real estate market for 21 years. She explained to Channel 4 CBS Miami that the are barely any for sale signs up in the area, despite more and more people moving there.

“You drive around, you don’t see many for sale signs, don’t see anything,” Sime said. “It’s like literally crazy right now. We have so many people coming here and we don’t have any supply.”

What Simes is saying is true. According to RealtyHop, Miami has officially surpassed New York to become the most expensive housing market in the United States. There are quite a few reasons for this, but Simes says one of the key reasons that make the area so attractive is the fact that there is no income tax in the state of Florida.

“Miami is open and is not as strict as some of the other states,” she said. “[It’s] also because we don’t have state income tax.”