Record Lightning Bolt Reached 477-Miles Long, Touched Three States

Boston, Massachusetts just set and broke records for mass snowfall after this weekend’s winter storm. Simultaneously, one mighty lightning bolt has just set a world record reaching nearly 500 miles in length. The massive bolt stretched across three U.S. states in 2020, while average bolts reach only 10-12 miles in length.

The south has been experiencing unique weather conditions lately. The region continues to snag headlines as frigid cold and snow accumulations blanket U.S. states void of such winter extremes. However, the 2020 world record lightning bolt brings all-new attention to the southern states of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

According to The Hill, the World Meteorological Organization made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. Occurring on April 29th, 2020, the longest single flash of lightning stretched across the distance between New York City and Columbus, Ohio.

Mother Nature has continued to demonstrate her might this winter. However, the news outlet reveals that natural phenomena such as lightning further speak to the immense power of nature.

WMO rapporteur Randall Cerveny said of the record lightning bolt, “Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments.”

Additionally, Cerveny stated it’s likely even greater lightning bolt extremes exist. As of now, it’s just a matter of improving lightning detection technology before scientists can identify such massive strikes.

Lightning Hotspots Common Across the American Great Plains

While the record lightning bolt stretched the distance between two popular northern American cities, the states in which the phenomenon actually occurred make up a major lightning hotspot within the United States.

According to the outlet, TX, LA, and MS all converge on WMO’s noted hotspot for Mesoscale Convective Thunderstorms. Simply put, these types of storms often result in “extraordinary” megaflashes. Although even that might be an understatement for our new world record.

Nevertheless, lightning as a natural occurrence is fascinatingly beautiful though equally dangerous. WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas emphasized, “Lightning is a major hazard that claims many lives every year.”

In the event of lightning and thunderstorms, WMO itself warns that only substantial buildings with wiring and plumbing serve as safe locations. These do not include small, vulnerable structures such as bus stops.

Meanwhile, as lightning claims numerous lives each year, the Earth itself remains steadfast. The National Weather Service reports that annually, our planet will be struck by lightning nearly 20 million times.

Just last year, amid the relentless California wildfires, new blazes broke out as 1,100 strikes touched down in a single September night. The flashes battered regions around San Fransisco, putting wildland firefighters to the ultimate test as major blazes such as the Dixie and Caldor fires raged.