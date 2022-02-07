Richard Overton, Who Died as Oldest WWII Veteran, Waiting on Headstone Three Years After Death

You may have heard of Richard Overton years ago as the oldest World War II veteran who died at the age of 112. Despite passing away in 2018, he still hasn’t received his headstone three years later.

Overton doubled as the oldest living American before dying on December 27, 2018. He was buried with full military honors on January 12 next year. Despite planning a memorial to be unveiled at his gravesite for what would have been his 114th birthday, it hit snags, the New York Post reports. FOX 7 Austin stated last year Overton’s memorial experienced issues due to finances and COVID complications. As such, he still does not have his headstone.

Last November, Overton’s friend spoke to FOX 7 Austin about the memorial, hoping it would be finished by the end of 2021. Citing supply chain issues as yet another problem they encountered, they luckily found support elsewhere. Community help and a $10,000 donation put them within $900 of their goal. “It’s going to be amazing,” Bergeron said. “It’s going to be a tribute to him. It will actually be the form of a statue, actually looking toward his house, just a couple of blocks away. And he might have a cigar in his hand.”

Tyler Norris on Twitter posted a picture of the gravesite and there we can see a placard where a headstone should be.

Anyone know what the deal is here? Is one coming? Is there somewhere to raise money for this? #txlege pic.twitter.com/Cudvc6ppc4 — Tyler Norris (@TXTylerNorris) February 6, 2022

The WWII veteran was in his 30s when he volunteered to serve in the Army. He was also at Pearl Harbor right after the attack in 1941 as well. On Veterans Day in 2013, former President Barack Obama honored him at Arlington National Cemetary for his service.

The Texas State Cemetary where Overton resides has yet to respond to a request for comment.

WWII Veteran who Credited Coors Light to his Long Life Died at 104

Many of us enjoy a cold beer after a long day of work. Or you know, just in general. One World War II veteran had a Coors Light every day and attributed it to his long life. Sadly, he passed away recently at 104-years-old.

Andrew E. Slavonic died with his family by his side late last year on December 27, 2021. A retired stainless steel salesman later in life, he served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Living to the ripe age of 104, even his obituary credits the beer as a contributing factor.

“He spent the majority of his time in the service as a nose gunner on the B-24 Liberator, flying with crews training pilots switching from 2 to 4 engine aircraft, before moving to the top turret gunner position on the B-17 Flying Fortress,” the obituary reads before talking about his daily beer. “His daily joy was his 4 p.m. Coors Light beer, which he attributed to his longevity.”