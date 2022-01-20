Rivian May Compete With Ford, Ram, and GM With New Tailgate Technology

Rivian has filed a patent for a new pickup tailgate that could rival multi-functional tailgates from industry leaders like Ford, Ram, and GM. The patent details multiple ways for installing a step in the middle of the tailgate. When locked in the horizontal position, it would drop down.

Other automakers have similar tailgates already put into use. For example, GM has a tailgate that can be put into six different positions. One of those positions is a step. GM’s Multi-Pro and Multi-Flex tailgate features a hinged section that drops down to become a step. Ford also has a similar tailgate, but their step pops out.

Even though other truck brands have already created similar tailgates, Rivian’s is unique all on its own. Rivian’s R1T tailgate is mounted on gooseneck hinges. When it’s fully open, it extends the truck bed. The extension is seamless, as the gap between the truck bed and tailgate is covered. The electric truck company has filed tailgate patents in the past, too. Their “Swing and Drop” tailgate allows it to hang down, closer to the bed of the truck. This gives users better access to the truck bed. Ram has a similar tailgate, which opens in a variety of ways. It’s even split down the middle, so it can open much like a regular door. Ford is working on something similar to Ram’s Multifunctional Tailgate.

According to Fox News, Rivian hasn’t said if they’ll actually put the patented tailgate step into production or not, but they’re already doing some pretty neat things. Their current R1T truck model has steps on the side. The steps double as openings for a storage compartment called the Gear Tunnel. This storage is unique, as it is opened from the side and runs across the middle of the pickup truck.

Rivian R1T Pickup Is 2022’s Truck of the Year

Rivian has been innovative, and not just when it comes to tailgates. The electric truck startup was even named as MotorTrend‘s 2022 Truck of the Year due to its uniqueness. It’s a perfect blend of everything that consumers want. MotorTrend finds the truck to be equal parts old and new, so you really get the best of both worlds with it. The Rivian electric truck is comfortable, yet strong. It’s modern in all the right ways.

One of the editors of MotorTrend, Scott Evans, had nothing but good things to say about the truck. “For a new company to come in and make their first model a pickup truck and it’s electric, and it’s a completely different way of building vehicles…and to get it this good on the first try is just unheard of.”

The electric truck has gotten many accolades, but clearly, Rivian is just getting started.