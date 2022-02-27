Rover Spots Glass Spheres on Far Side of the Moon

The moon is still ripe with things to be discovered, but a recent one has astronomers scratching their heads. A China rover found not just one, but two, strange glass spheres on the far side of the moon.

Live Science reports China’s Yutu-2 rover found two odd glass spheres on the far side of the moon. The lunar “spherules” are the first to ever be found on the moon’s surface and interestingly enough, formed recently. Researchers spotted them on the moon before with the Yutu-2 rover and NASA’s own Apollo 16 mission, though the spheres are completely new. Scientists can’t place their origins, though they suspect the little spheres, or globules, formed during an explosive eruption. Alternatively, a high-speed impact with a meteorite could have caused it.

Zhiyong Xiao, a planetary geologist at Sun Yat-sen University in China, talked about the surprising find. “The globules simply blow our mind, since they are so unique on the moon,” he said. “It is a bit unfortunate that when we first found these glasses, the rover had just passed by them and no compositional data were obtained, but such globules might be pretty common at the lunar farside.”

Glass spherules are also known as microtektites. We’ve found them on Earth around meteorite impacts. When struck by a meteorite, the planet’s crust launches into the air, and the molten silicate materials within combine to form tiny glass beads. The microtektites Yutu-1 discovered also appeared near impact craters, further suggesting meteorites caused the spheres to form.

The find means scientists can better understand the moon’s impact history after collecting the balls. Another boon is they may provide useful information about possible building materials on the moon’s surface.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Achieved Many Things After Being on Mars for One Year

China’s Yutu-2 rover isn’t the only one experiencing success recently. After spending a year on Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover has severable notable achievements under its belt.

According to Fox Weather, the rover has severable successes to report. It collected rock samples, served as a base for the first Mars helicopter, and conducted other experiments. On top of collecting six samples of rocks, it sent more than 100,000 images back to Earth. Additionally, the Mars helicopter conducted more than 19 missions thanks to the rover’s assistance.

“It’s been a year of Perseverance,” Jessica Samuels, Perseverance’s surface operations mission manager, said. “From operating during COVID-19, to the challenges we experienced with sampling, to interpreting the scientific results, it’s such an appropriate name for the vehicle – but also for the team and the mission itself.”

NASA estimated the rover’s Mars mission would last roughly 687 days. It also hopes the rover will collect at least 20 samples to bring back to Earth from the surface.