Russian-Flagged Ships Reportedly To Be Banned From Docking at US Ports

Russian-flagged ships will reportedly be banned from docking at U.S. ports following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a report revealed that President Biden will be banning ships with Russian flags from entering American ports. This is one of the latest expansions of U.S. sanctions of Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

Gene Seroka, an executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, shared, “I expect an announcement from Washington today that will ban all Russians ship from our shores.”

The media outlet further reveals that Russian commercial ships account for less than 1% of cargo volumes to the U.S. Although Russia currently owns a large fleet of oil tankers, the ships do not usually fly the country’s flag. The UK is banning vessels owned or operated by anyone with ties to Russia. It also gave officials expanded powers to detain ships from Russia.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss states that the bans are in close coordination with the country’s allies. The goal is to degrade Russia’s economy and make sure President Putin loses. We stand with Ukraine, its people, and its democracy. And will continue to support them diplomatically, economically, politically, and defensively.”

The ban of Russian-flag ships comes just after President Biden announced during the 2022 State of the Union Address that the U.S. will be barring Russian aircrafts from flying through American airspace. The President then declared that the U.S. will not be slowing the pace of penalties on Russia. “Tonight I say to the Russian Oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime. No more.”

U.S. Officials Now Warn that Russia Military Forces Are Increasing Civilian Targets

CNN reports that U.S. officials are now warning that Russian military forces will increase their civilian targets. They are also seeking the “slow annihilation” of Ukraine’s military.

Officials shared with the media outlet that Russian forces may focus on a “bloody and deadly” bombardment of cities and villain targets as the invasion continues. Although Ukraine forces have continued to keep Russia from pushing into the country’s capital, Kyiv, the military is still being outgun and outman.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told American Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Ukraine is in need of additional weapons. “They need bullets. They need bandages. They’re going to need fuel. They’re going to need ammunition. In addition to the humanitarian support to help with medical assistance, sustaining hospital, both for combat wounded and for civilians that are being hurt.”

The Ukrainian official adds “And they’re going to need a lot again in ammunition and the weapons resupply. Because the Russian force is both numerically and qualitatively superior.”

CNN also confirms there have been attacks in Irpin, near Kyiv, as well as Mariupol, Borodjanka, Kharkiv, and Kherson.