Scientists Discover a New Planet Within Reach of Exploration

Space exploration has been a popular topic of late here at Outsider. Now, scientists have hit us with another remarkable discovery. As the confines of current space exploration expand, scientists have just discovered another exoplanet within reach of exploration. The small exoplanet potentially provides us the opportunity to seek out other life-sustaining planets.

While in the scope of the universe, our solar system is actually pretty small. However, the size of it compared to our nearest neighboring planetary system makes us rather large.

According to The U.S. Sun, scientists’ most recent exoplanet discovery, the new planetary body deemed Proxima d, is relatively small compared to Earth. It measures at only 25% of the mass of our own planet. Unfortunately, only four lightyears away, a short distance in the scheme of outer space, the exoplanet is likely uninhabitable.

New Planet Orbits Our Sun’s Closest Stellar Neighbor

Nevertheless, the discovery is remarkable as it numbers the third exoplanet within that same planetary system. With three identified exoplanets, scientists believe the nearby planetary system may compare to our own solar system. Together, the three bodies orbit a star called Proxima Centauri, our Sun’s closest stellar neighbor.

Due to the potentially bridgeable distance between our solar system and Proxima Centauri’s exoplanets, there’s a good chance the latest discovery presents us with the opportunity to explore the smaller planet in the future.

Of the latest planetary discovery, João Faria, a researcher knowledgeable about the exoplanet’s discovery, stated, “The discovery shows that our closest stellar neighbour seems to be packed with interesting new worlds, within reach of further study and exploration.”

Scientists Hope to Find Alien Life Upon Nearby Exoplanets

Discovering new planets is nothing short of monumental. However, there’s a reason scientists spend so much time searching for planets outside the bounds of our own solar system.

Hopefully, the latest discovery will lead scientists to the location of life outside of our own solar system. Much of exoplanet exploration stems from this endeavor, with eyes constantly searching for planets that mimic our own.

Unfortunately, the newest exoplanet discovery doesn’t look promising for sustaining life. As per the outlet, Proxima d orbits too close to its star, making the potential for water to populate its surface impossible. Further, while a lack of water is a major issue when it comes to supporting life, the outlet also stated the exoplanet orbits so close to its star that a year on Earth is the equivalent to just five days on Proxima d.

That said, we must continue our planetary search if we hope to find signs of life elsewhere. However, habitable or don’t, it’s definitely exciting that the new discovery is within close enough reach that it provides opportunity for future exploration.