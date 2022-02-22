Scientists Discover Rare Fossil of Flying Reptile

It’s pretty amazing what we can still find tucked away on Earth that existed tens of millions of years ago. At the time watching this animal soar to great heights would have been an everyday occasion. However, even discovering its fossil today is a landmark discovery for scientists everywhere. This fossil of the pterosaur was spotted on Scotland’s Isle of Skye.

Only the jawbone is visible out of limestone by the shore. They named it Dearc sgiathanach.

A Pterosaur Fossil Discovered in Scotland

According to the New York Post, this ancient creature lived about 170 million years ago during the Jurassic Period. This amazing reptile actually lived years earlier than we previously thought. It enjoyed spending its days flying peacefully over different lagoons. The pterosaur also existed in a hot subtropical climate and exclusively lived off eating different fish and squid.

There’s another reason why this ancient creature is so fascinating to scientists. This pterosaur was actually the biggest flying creature to inhabit Earth at that point in time. Well, that we know of at least.

The flying creature had an epic wingspan of about 8-feet. Later on, some of these pterosaurs actually could grow as big as a fighter jet. This specific fossil that was found was not fully grown and could have grown to have closer to a 10-foot wingspan in adulthood. Although big in size, this specific creature found was thought to be close to 22 pounds.

“Our specimen, anomalously, is well preserved – retaining its original three dimensions and being almost complete, and still articulated as it would be when alive. Such state of preservation is exceptionally rare in pterosaurs,” Natalia Jagielska, a University of Edinburgh paleontology doctoral student, said to the news outlet.

Dearc was first discovered in 2017 when the tide had gone down. Another researcher felt “gobsmacked” after spotting this kind of discovery in Scotland.

Dinosaurs Liked to Hang Out

Maybe dinosaurs weren’t so different from us, after all.

Researchers have recently found out that dinosaurs loved to gather in groups about 200 million years ago. To make matters even more interesting, they also believe these creatures had a way of chatting. This means dinosaurs also liked to get together to gossip, similar to just about everyone on Earth today.

According to The Sun, dinosaurs were not solitary animals at all. Paleontologist Diego Pol said, “Our discovery demonstrates that dinosaurs had very sophisticated social behavior and a way of communicating complex ideas right from the start.”

A site in Argentina demonstrated this concept. The remains were all resting based on the dinosaurs’ age — implying they spent time with creatures of a similar age to them. Dinosaurs formed different herds for protection and then moved around in search of food and water.