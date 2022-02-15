Scientists Just Discovered the Largest Galaxy Ever: Here’s How Big

Given the sheer size of the universe, we’re obviously going to be discovering new fragments of space until the end of time.

Now, astronomers just discovered the biggest galaxy ever found. It is about three billion light-years away from us here on Earth. It’s a radio galaxy called Alcyoneus and it’s reaching what is called 5 megaparsecs into space.

According to Science Alert, this basically means that it’s 16.3 million light-years long. We have not found something this big out in space until now. This new discovery could help astronomers and scientists better understand what allows galaxies to grow to this massive size.

More on the Discovery of This Massive Radio Galaxy

Radio galaxies are a fascinating part of our universe. They have what is known as a “host galaxy.” This is a cluster of stars that go around a supermassive black hole at the center. Then, there are also lobes and jets coming from the center as well. Scientists so far believe that these jets exist thanks to this black hole in the center.

Radio lobes can grow to be massive, and it’s hard to say exactly why that is. More will likely come, seeing as these findings are going to the publication called “Astronomy & Physics.”

“If there exist host galaxy characteristics that are an important cause for giant radio galaxy growth, then the hosts of the largest giant radio galaxies are likely to possess them,” the research team said, according to the news site.

This galaxy, for reference, is about 240 billion times the mass of the sun. Not to mention, the black hole at the center is about 400 million times the mass of the sun. These numbers are not overly astounding to researchers, which means something else is contributing to growth.

The best part of it all is that researchers believe this faraway radio galaxy is continuing to grow bigger and bigger.

Ancient Egyptian Notepads Discovered

The one thing we likely yearn to learn more about more than anything else has to be life itself. Whether that’s the possibility of life outside of Earth or even ancient life on our own brilliant planet.

Recently, archaeologists have discovered the largest collection of Egyptian notepads. They were found in what is the lost city of Athribis, which is in central Egypt. This area has been a hot spot for ancient artifacts. There have been over 18,000 inscribed pieces of pottery, which we are calling “notepads” because they appear to be written by students.

These shards of pottery were once used for things like shopping lists, copying literature, or even teaching students how to write and draw. Some of these pottery pieces have the same writing exercises done over and over again, which makes it clear it’s some kind of teaching exercise.