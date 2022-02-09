small-businesses-are-raising-prices-at-record-rates

We’ve consistently heard about the impact the ongoing labor shortage has had on major industries and franchises. Now, though, small businesses are experiencing pandemic-related effects to a greater extent. As the labor shortage which struck at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic ensues, small businesses raise their prices at record rates.

According to Yahoo News, researchers have discovered the number of small business owners raising their selling prices has hit 61%. As per the outlet, this is the greatest increase since 1974 when inflation was initially this high.

Further, according to the National Federation of Independent Business’s executive director Holly Wade, many American business owners have not seen anything like this. As they endure major inflation, she said, “For most small business owners, this is a whole new environment they have to navigate–and it’s proving to be an incredible challenge.

In addition, a survey completed by Alignable reveals that 60% of small businesses continue to struggle with the labor shortage. Specifically, two-thirds of restaurants remain unable to fill open positions. Meanwhile, the majority of assisted and senior living facilities far surpass that number, with 92% struggling to fill positions.

What puts privately-owned businesses more at risk right now is that, unlike giants such as Amazon, Walmart, and others, small businesses have a lot less to fall back on when it comes to aid and resources.

Another factor contributing to the strain put upon small-business owners is they have significantly raised employee wages. The move comes as a way to attract new employees as the shortage holds out. As per the outlet, 50% of owners have increased pay, the highest we’ve seen in 48 years.

Multiple Factors Influence Small Business Prices & Labor Shortage

The labor shortage plaguing the United States has frequently been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Altogether, more than 9 million Americans lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Now, many of those individuals are still seeking new employment. However, with more competitive wages, laborers have become choosier about where to apply and commit to.

Nevertheless, alongside job loss and the risk of COVID-19 to boot, there are still several other factors heightening the labor shortage.

Most prominently, as COVID-19 restrictions made childcare difficult for families nationally, many parents, mothers especially, had to leave their jobs. Those who have left their prior place of employment remain at home to care for their children as child care prices are also pretty steep. On the flip side, many mothers working in childcare and schooling industries are also jobless. Again, available childcare serves as the root of the issue.

Further, 3.3 million more Americans reached retiring age as of October 2021 compared to January of the prior year. As such, it removes a massive number of laborers from the market, further driving up the worker shortage.

Additionally, a government mandate previously stated private businesses with greater than 100 employees must require COVID-19 vaccinations. Either that or employees had the option to complete weekly negative COVID tests.

In turn, the decision saw many employees leave. Some believed the mandate stretched beyond occupational safety, instead choosing to vacate their positions.

For now then, until better solutions can be found, America will continue to see a labor shortage, and small businesses will likely bear the brunt of it.