Social Security Applicants Speak Out About Agency’s COVID-Related Issues

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen plenty of brick-and-mortar businesses, organizations, and agencies close their doors, primarily reverting to online and over-the-phone services. For many, it’s made certain products and services available in a time when necessary contacts and items wouldn’t be. However, for major agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, COVID-19 has only further complicated Americans’ access to services. More than two years into the pandemic, social security applicants and recipients have drawn attention to the agency’s COVID-19-related issues.

Charlene Latasha (70) of Pottsville, Pennsylvania is only one of numerous Americans experiencing problems trying to contact the SSA. Charlene, alongside a growing list of frustrated recipients and applicants, shared with CNBC the multitude of problems she and her husband (65) have encountered in reaching out to SSA both online and over the phone.

“You call and you’re on hold forever,” she stated. She told the news outlet that on the many occasions she has called, spanning the last three weeks, she waited as long as 45 minutes to speak to a representative before giving up.

Additionally, online access should be relatively navigable. However, Latasha said upon logging on, a message stating the couple’s “account has been suspended” creates a major roadblock.

As such, many Americans have grown frustrated with social security representatives. However, Latasha did acknowledge that the long wait and accessibility issues are not the representatives’ fault.

“It’s not that they’re not doing their job,” she insisted. “It’s just that [there is] an overwhelming amount of calls.”

As per the outlet, the SSA reverted to online and over-the-phone services early on in the pandemic. Restricted services began on March 17, 2020. As a result, the agency’s 1,200 national locations exclusively offered limited in-person services, contributing to the SSA’s national delays.

Social Security Delays Strike Marginalized Groups Especially

The ongoing delays within the Social Security Administration remain frustrating for Americans as a whole. However, as per Connecticut’s Democratic Representative John Larson, marginalized groups have seen the worst of the agency’s issues.

In December, Larson addressed SSA representative Kilolo Kijakazi regarding the “actions the Social Security Administration is taking to strengthen overall customer service.”

He emphasized, “The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that in many cases–and particularly for low-income seniors and people with disabilities–there is often no substitute for individualized, in-person assistance.”

Finally, SSA’s field offices have plans to reopen this April. However, applicants struggling with disability claims, including Virginian residents and sisters Erica Ellis (43) and Dorothy Pritchette (48), have zero access to immediate answers.

Ellis shared that her older sister suffered a stroke last August and has since remained unable to work. As per the SSA website, Pritchette has been approved, however, she’s gone almost six months without a single payment.

“Here we are going into March, and she still doesn’t have her money,” Ellis said. “It’s taken too long.”

Additionally, Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare Policy analyst for the Senior Citizens League, spoke to the increased importance of in-person services; especially as COVID-19 has seen massively increased availability regarding survivor benefits.

“It’s those front-line people who may be the only ones for one of the biggest financial decisions a person will make in their entire life.”

With that in mind, American recipients and advocates alike are pushing for the SSA’s overall betterment as the pandemic ensues.