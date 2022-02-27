Social Security: Divorcees Could Get Thousands in Payments

If you’re divorced, you might be able to claim thousands in social security retirement benefits from your former spouse.

However, the timing of your divorce might make a key difference in the benefits you’ll be eligible to get. To get benefits from your former spouse, you must have been married for at least 10 years.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), you could also get benefits from your former spouse if they’ve since remarried. However, to claim them this way, you must still be unmarried. That isn’t the only requirement, though. The benefit that you would get based on your own work history must be less than half of the benefit that you would get based on your ex’s work history. On top of that, your former spouse has to have already been eligible for social security retirement or disability benefits.

And, of course, you must be at least 62 years old. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, divorce happens the most around that age. Divorce rates in the country are highest for those between the ages of 55 and 64.

How To Check If You Can Get Social Security Benefits From Your Ex

There are a couple of different resources you can use to see if you are eligible for these social security benefits. You can also check to see how these benefits would impact you.

Your main resource throughout this process will be the internet. You can apply for retirement, Medicare, spouse, and divorced spouse benefits online. In addition, the SSA website has a host of resources if you have any questions. There are FAQ sections, calculators, and more to help with whatever you need.

For example, you can use the SSA’s retirement earnings test calculator to see how your former spouse’s benefit earnings would affect your payments.

Other Things To Note About Ex-Spouse Benefits

There are other things to keep in mind when applying for ex-spouse social security benefits.

For one, your ex-spousal benefit will only be worth up to 50% of the maximum retirement benefit. Benefit payments went up across the board this year, thanks to a 5.9% COLA raise. If you decide to claim benefits on your ex’s record, it will not lower the amount that they or their current spouse will get.

You can still get social security benefits even if your former spouse hasn’t applied. In that case, the only thing that matters is that they’re qualified for them. However, in this case, you must have been divorced for at least two years.

According to The Sun, your social security benefits could be impacted by your work history. If you get a pension that is based on work not covered by social security (like government work), then your benefit on record could be affected.