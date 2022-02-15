Social Security: How to Apply for Boosted Income

The Social Security payment schedule reveals when beneficiaries receive their checks, as well as the process for applying for income.

SSI payments are typically made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. The program also applies to people with disabilities, including blindness, whose income falls below certain thresholds. Children with disabilities can also receive payments.

In 2022, the average payment is $621 per month, up by $34 from 2021. Over the course of a year, the average payment equals $7,452 annually. The monthly maximum for SSI is $841 per month for an individual in 2022; or about $10,092 a year.

“For most Social Security benefits, payment dates are based on your birthdate. We issue SSI payments at the beginning of the month,” the Social Security Administration said.

To apply for the newly-boosted payments, you can visit the Social Security Administration’s website.

During the pandemic, the federal government closed most Social Security offices. Several offices only opened for severe cases that needed in-person interaction. But the government office offers plenty of other options for applying for SSI or speaking with an agent.

According to the Social Security Administration, the easiest means of reaching an agent is by going to SSA.gov or calling 1-800-772-1213 between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

According to the administration, Wednesday through Friday or later in the day offer the shortest wait times. Patrons can access automated telephone services 24 hours a day. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can contact the TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

Reasons you may want to contact the agency

The SSA offers many automated telephone services to assist you in all aspects regarding Social Security payments. Some of the options they offer include the following:

You can request a benefit verification letter or replacement tax summary over the phone. You can also request a replacement Medicare Card or apply for help with Medicare prescription costs. The SSA will also provide claim statuses over the phone if needed.

Addresses for local Social Security income offices are listed over the phone, as are the forms to update your own address or phone number for benefits.

Furthermore, you can request a form to apply for Social Security cards or make changes, as well.

Finally, you can hear more detailed information about all sorts of services that the SSA provides to Americans. SSI, cost of living adjustments, taxes, payment delivery dates, direct deposit, fraud, and other Social Security services all have detailed explanations via the automated service.