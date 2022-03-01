Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them.

If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.

Firstly, if you were born between the 1st and the 10th of the month, you’ll get your benefits on the second Wednesday of the month, March 9. If you were born between the 11th and the 20th of the month, you’ll get your benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, March 16. Lastly, if you were born between the 21st and the 31st of the month, you’ll get your benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, March 23.

Social Security Checks Worth More Thanks to COLA

The 5.9% raise we mentioned above is thanks to a cost of living adjustment. This year is the biggest COLA increase in almost 40 years, due to inflation. Currently, inflation is sitting around 7.5% and is expected to keep rising.

This COLA raise has resulted in more benefits for social security claimants. However, many are worried that the COLA raise won’t be able to keep up with inflation. If you’re worried that your benefits won’t be able to cover all of your basic needs, there are other options as well. You may be able to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Then, you’ll be able to get an additional benefit on top of what you already get.

The payment schedule is different for SSI, though. Those payments get paid out on the 1st of the month. If you do manage to get both SSI payments and social security payments, your schedule will change. We’ll use this month as an example. You would end up getting your SSI benefits today, March 1. Then, you’d get your social security payment on March 3. (According to GOBankingRates, this will also happen if you began getting benefits before May 1997.)

There are plenty of resources available if you have any questions about your benefits schedule. You can create an account online and track your benefits, your statements, and more. There are also FAQ sections and a variety of ways to get in touch with the SSA if needed.

For some things, the SSA wants you to wait instead of contacting them right away. For example, if you haven’t gotten your benefits yet. Instead of immediately reaching out, the SSA wants claimants to wait three mailing days. Then, you can contact them via in-person visit, letter, or phone call.