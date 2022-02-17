Social Security: Will President’s Day 2022 Affect Your Checks?

Those receiving Social Security payments may be wondering if President’s Day 2022 will affect their check in any way. Luckily, it seems there’s nothing to worry about concerning delays.

Holidays such as New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are federal holidays and as such, can throw people’s routines off. President’s Day is similar in that federal offices like the Social Security Administration (SSI) will be closed. However, there is nothing to fear, as The Sun reports it will not impact your payment in any way.

The more in-depth answer is SSI payments correlate with a recipient’s birthday and fall on Wednesdays. President’s Day always occurs on a Monday. Even so, you may wonder if it would alter mailing dates, but it does not.

If your birthday falls anywhere from the 1st to the 10th of the month, you’ll receive your payment on Wednesday, February 9. If it’s between the 11th and the 20th, your payment will arrive Wednesday, February 16. As you might have guessed, recipients with birthdays falling from the 21st to the 31st will get a check on Wednesday, February 23.

But what if you’re on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)? Never fear, because your payment schedule should be the same as already listed. If you started receiving SSDI benefits in 1997 or before that year, you should be getting your payments on the third of every month. Should that date land on a holiday or weekend, you’ll get it the banking day before.

In the off-chance you do experience a delay or are concerned, you should contact your local SSA office. Alternatively, you can call 1-800-772-1213.

Social Security Applicants Discuss COVID-Related Problems They Currently Face

On the subject of delays or issues, some Social Security applicants have been running into recurring issues. A recent report talked about how COVID transitioned many services to a phone and online format, leading to new problems.

CNBC spoke to people applying for Social Security and discovered the online and phone transition has been a nightmare. Charlene Latsha was one such person who has been trying to get benefits on her husband’s behalf, only to be met with frustration. “You call, and you’re on hold forever,” she said. For three weeks now, I’ve been trying to get in touch with them. It’s not that they’re not doing their job. It’s just that they [have] an overwhelming amount of calls.”

On March 17, 2020, the Social Security Administration pivoted to an online and phone service format, with very limited in-person services in their field offices. Average wait times are around 13.5 minutes now, with previous months mounting as high as 40 minutes. The website itself appears to be having its own issues, with a few applicants telling CNBC it erroneously says they have been approved, yet they haven’t received any payments. Not having in-person help has also stopped many from learning what benefits they qualify for.

Fortunately, most field offices will be opening again in April, which should rectify many of these issues.