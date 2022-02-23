Some Police Officers Donate to Freedom Convoy Fundraiser

While Ottawa officers clashed with Freedom Convoy protestors during the group’s three-week siege across the city, others cops were funding them. A recent investigation found that more than a dozen Ontario police officers donated to a fund set up for the protests.

Nearly 100,000 people gave money to the Freedom Convoy’s GiveSendGo account. GoFundMe closed an account associated with the protests over reports of illegal activity. While donors’ personal information at both sites is confidential, someone hacked GiveSendGo and released the names of all of the donors.

The Toronto Star looked through those names and found 15 officers — both current and retired — from three of the province’s biggest police departments had donated to the protests. Those included the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, and Ottawa Police Service. All of those departments had officers in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy’s protest. Though, it’s unclear if any officers who donated to the protests also worked them.

The Star said all of the donations were between $20 to $200. And they made them after the prime minister and the Ottawa police chief said the Freedom Convoy protests were breaking the law.

The Toronto Police Service said it would not speculate on the authenticity of the information since it was obtained illegally. And Ottawa police said they were investing the report.

“The (Ontario Provincial Police) holds its members accountable for their actions while on duty and off. They have a responsibility to demonstrate neutrality and remain non-partisan. Any demonstration or expression of views and opinions that may be interpreted as condoning illegal activity is in direct opposition to the OPP’s values and mandate,” said spokesperson Bill Dickson.

Washington, D.C. Calls in National Guard Before Convoys Arrive

Officials in Washington, D.C., sent out a warning Wednesday about the caravan of truckers set to protest across the city this week. Police leaders say they will increase the number of officers available during the protests. The mayor said the National Guard will assist as well.

“Mayor [Muriel] Bowser is being briefed by public safety officials as we continue to monitor the situation closely, and our agencies remain in regular contact with their local, regional, and federal partners,” the alert said, according to the New York Post. “Layered mitigation measures are being put in place, including some that will be visible to the public and others that are not. …”

Several convoys will travel to Washington, D.C. this week. Some groups will protest rising fuel costs. Others are angry about vaccine mandates and immigration. How they intend to make their voices heard is unclear. One group says it will block the Beltway and other major roads.

“I’ll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor,” Bob Bolus told Fox News. “That basically squeezes you, chokes you, and it swallows you. And that’s what we’re going to do D.C.”