Southwest Airlines Bringing Back Booze After Nearly 2 Years

Less than two years after suspending alcohol sales on its flights, Southwest Airlines is reportedly set to bring back booze this month. But, there is some pushback with this decision.

According to CNBC, Southwest Airlines suspended alcohol sales at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The airline decided to extend the suspension in spring 2021 due to the surge in unruly passengers on its flights. This news comes just a little over a week after the airline’s COO stated that the company is likely to bring alcohol sales back late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022.

Starting February 16th, Southwest Airlines will sell alcohol on flights at least 176 miles long. The alcohol includes beer, wine, rum, tequila, and vodka. The airline also says it will add tonic water, apple juice, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, hot tea, and hot cocoa to its current non-alcoholic beverage lineup.

CNBC also reports that American Airlines and Alaska Airlines scaled back some recent service expansions. This was due to both airlines being under pressure from flight attendant unions. The unions argued more on-board services would increase the number of times passengers would not be wearing face masks. The mask mandate is currently in effect through at least March 18th.

Tony Roach, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Relations, also issued a statement. “Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options. So we’re delighted to restore additional onboard offerings as part of the Southwest Hospitality that our Customers know and love.”

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Union Speaks Out Against the Plan to Bring Back Alcohol Sales

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines is currently facing similar pressure from its flight attendant’s union, TWU Local 556, about bringing back its alcohol sales.

Lyn Montgomery, President of the Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant’s Union, stated, “We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that resuming sales of alcohol while the mask mandate is in place has the great potential to increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues.”

The union also released a statement about the airline’s alcohol sales decision in a Facebook post. “This, along with added injury risk on ultra-short haul service flights, will put our Members overall safety and security at an unacceptable level of risk.”

Both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines held off with plans to bring back alcohol sales on their flights in May 2021. American Airlines did not allow sales for the domestic and short-haul international coaches. This is due to disruptive passenger behavior. In some cases, the behavior includes physical assault against crew members.

Southwest Airlines declines to comment on the union’s statements on the sale of alcoholic beverages on flights.