SpaceX Abandons Rocket Launch With Just 30 Seconds To Liftoff

SpaceX reportedly abandons one of its Falcon 9 rocket launches on Sunday evening (January 30th) with just 30 seconds left until liftoff.

According to the DailyMail, SpaceX quickly pulled the plug on the launch with mission control’s launch director calling out, “Hold! Hold! Hold!” Over the radio after a cruise ship sailed into a hazard area off the Florida coast. There were less than 35 seconds left on the countdown clock.

SpaceX reportedly announced that the rocket and payload were good to go. But the Coast Guard could not keep the cruise ship out of the no-go zone. This in turn caused the launch to be aborted. SpaceX commentator, Jesse Anderson, also explained how a cruise ship was approaching the no-go zone and how the U.S. Coast Guard was in contact with the vessel.

SpaceX also confirmed what happened. “Standing down from today’s launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to ship in hazard area; Team is setting up for next opportunity tomorrow, January 31st, at 6:11 p.m. EST.”

The media outlet further explains that the latest SpaceX Falcon 9 was sending radar surveillance satellites from the Italian Space Agency into orbit. There have been numerous attempts for the launch. The majority of the launch cancellations were due to poor weather conditions. The Falcon 9 shuttle was originally set to liftoff on Thursday but had cancellations on Friday and Saturday as well.

SpaceX production manager Jessie Anderson spoke about the Sunday evening launch attempt. “The vehicle is still healthy; the payload is healthy. Everything was looking good for an on-time liftoff today, aside from the range.

It was reported that two cruise ships are to blame for the potential reason for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch cancellation. The Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas and the MSC Meraviglia.

Space Experts Reveal That a SpaceX Falcon Rocket Booster Could Collide With the Moon in the Next Few Weeks

According to ABC7, one of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosters may actually collide with the moon in the next few weeks. Space experts report that the event may leave a greater on the far side of the moon. The rocket stage was notably used in 2015 to launch the U.S. Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). It has been floating around in the outer part of the Earth-Moon system ever since.

Bill Gray, who is an independent researcher that is focusing on orbital dynamics, who the first to publicize the imminent collision. He shares that by his calculations, the SpaceX rocket part would hit the moon a bit north of its equator “within a minute” of 7:25 a.m. EST on March 4th.

NASA issued a statement about the situation. “NASA is monitoring the trajectory of a SpaceX Falcon 9 second state, which supported the U.S. Air Force launch of the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) mission in 2015. That mission is in partnership between NASA, NOAA, and the [now] U.S. Space Force. After completing its flight, the second stage was put in its intended Earth-escape, heliocentric disposal orbit.”