SpaceX Facing Challenges Over Proposal To Launch Another 30,000 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is still facing challenges from NASA, the FCC, and the FAA against its proposal to launch another 30,000 Starlink satellites.

The space company wants to launch all of these satellites in order to improve its Starlink internet service. Currently, SpaceX has around 2,000 of the satellites in orbit. By launching more, the speed and the potential service area of Starlink internet will increase. These 30,000 satellites would be second-generation, or Gen2. SpaceX hopes to start launching them as early as March.

SpaceX Facing NASA Pushback on Satellite Plan

However, launching these 30,000 satellites won’t be an easy feat for the company. Especially since they’re currently getting a lot of pushback from important government agencies. For one, NASA has constantly been warning officials about the dangers these satellites could cause. According to the space agency, having that many spacecraft in orbit would make it harder to detect asteroids that could potentially hit us.

In February, NASA warned that having so many satellites also means it’ll be easier for them to collide with things. According to the space agency, a key part of their operations is space traffic. Having another 30,000 satellites in orbit would be a great clutter. In fact, space agencies in other countries can back that up. One space agency has even said they’ve already had to steer away from SpaceX spacecraft. If they didn’t, they surely would’ve collided.

Needless to say, Elon Musk didn’t appreciate NASA’s comments. Basically, the billionaire thinks that space would be just fine. According to him, space is huge, and his 30,000 satellites are small compared to that. He brought up an interesting point, though. He mentioned that all spacecraft in orbit should have the ability to steer. That includes all of his satellites. Thus, if a satellite was about to hit something, it could simply steer away from it.

Other Delays

On top of NASA’s disapproval, SpaceX still has to meet all of the requirements set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Both have strict standards that the space company needs to pass.

The FCC oversees SpaceX’s use of airwaves for beaming signals. The FAA has to give the space company permission to use its launch vehicle.

Currently, SpaceX is undergoing a review for the FAA. This review will test any impacts or threats that the launches might have on the area. This review has continuously been pushed back by the FAA. It was originally supposed to be done by the end of last year, but now they’re projecting it could take until the end of March. Even if SpaceX does pass, that doesn’t mean it will be allowed to launch.

In addition to NASA’s opinion, many other comments have flooded in about SpaceX. Axios reports that during the FAA’s review, they got more than 19,000 comments about SpaceX.