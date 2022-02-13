Squirrel for Dinner: Rodent Is Finding Its Way Onto Menus at Restaurants

A popular roadkill item is making its way onto fancy restaurant menus while some folks already know about the delicacy known as the squirrel.

Many in Scotland see the invasive North American gray squirrel as a feast and an ethical dining trend.

The New York Post reports that chefs see it as both a slice of tasty meat and a chic new menu item. But the newspaper couldn’t find any New York City restaurant serving it.

Gray Squirrel Served In Fancy Restaurants

Famous Scottish chef Paul Wedgwood told The Guardian in 2008 that he serves it up in his Edinburgh restaurant Royal Mile. He even made squirrel haggis on occasion. You can google it but be warned.

“It’s mellow, nutty, and a bit gamey. It’s just a really nice flavor, and it’s easy to match,” Wedgwood said. “Anyone who’s doing rabbit could just easily swap in squirrel.”

Why eat squirrels? The gray squirrel is a big reason why the native red squirrel is becoming extinct.

Wedgwood said his customers ask for the meat regularly. One of his customers came from Switzerland and ordered a squirrel tasting menu. That’s basically a six-course menu just of the animal.

New Yorkers Really Eating Squirrel?

As for New York City restaurants? The Post may be making a stretch in folks being able to find the dish. It was suggesting people kill and cook the animal themselves.

In New York state, the rodent is considered a “nuisance animal” and hunters are allowed to kill the animal any time in any manner if they’re “injuring property.” The state also allows gray, black, and fox squirrel hunting from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28. There is, however, a six squirrel limit, and hunters can only hunt the animals in state-approved ways. Finally, the state directs all hunters to “bury or cremate” these rodents “immediately” outside hunting season.

For Scottish cook Wedgewood, the best squirrel preparation comes by taking two racks of squirrel, drizzling them with wild garlic oil, and adding carrot puree to the mix.

Some say the animal is an acquired taste; others say it’s pretty addictive.

Writer Steven Rinella told the New York Post in 2012 that he would hunt and eat squirrels that came into his New York City garden.

“We associate some animals with our own filth,” Rinella said. But in a “hunting” memoir, the man said he would “go to extremes” to get it when he craved it.

A Warning About The Animal

If you want to try it or already eat this particular regularly, keep this in mind. Don’t eat the brains.

The New York Times wrote in 1997 that Kentucky doctors asked people not to eat that part of the animal because it could carry a variant of mad cow disease.