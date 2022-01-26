SSI Claimants in 36 States Get Up to $100 Boost on Monthly Checks

Some Supplemental Security Income recipients will see a boost in their monthly check as individual states add to their funds. Roughly 8 million Americans receive supplemental assistance on top of their normal Social Security payments.

The SSI program provides direct cash relief to especially needy recipients over 65 years old. Blind or disabled adults under 65 years old and blind or disabled children can also receive benefits. But federal payments standards are the same as eligibility requirements.

The program administers funds based on an adjustable scale that takes specific need into account. Because cost of living varies from state to state, so, too, does the SSI payment structure. But, states can decide to add funding to their own programs as they see fit.

Other forms of income, like continued wages or pensions, also affect the amount of SSI that a state will administer to a recipient. In addition, household situations like an income-earning spouse affect eligibility. All other typical eligibility rules also apply, like U.S. citizenship status and residence in one of the fifty states or special territories. Furthermore, families of military personnel or students abroad can receive the benefits in special circumstances.

States that Administer Supplemental Security Income, and Those That Don’t

Five states (and one special territory) do not participate in any form of supplemental payments. These states are Arizona, Mississippi, North Dakota, West Virginia, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

However, in 12 states, Social Security administers some categories of state supplement payments. The state also administers other categories of supplemental payments. These states include California, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.

The rest of the states pay and administer their own supplemental payments, in addition to the federal SSI monthly payment.

Of course, amounts vary by state. But most states offer somewhere around $100 in supplemental income.

What Are the Numbers oving Forward in 2022?

The 5.9% cost of living adjustment implemented for SSI in December of 2021 went into full effect this month. Therefore, the monthly maximum federal amounts became $841 for an eligible individual and $1,261 for an eligible couple. Essential persons also receive around $400.

Payments arrive based on birthdays. Therefore, if your birth date is on the 1st-10th, it will be deposited the second Wednesday of each month. But, if your birth date is on the 11th-20th, it will be deposited on the third Wednesday of each month. Finally, if your birth date is on the 21st-31st, it will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

