Startup Rocket Builder Astra’s First Launch Ends in Ocean Crash

The CEO of Astra says he’s sorry his company blew up four NASA satellites in a launch gone wrong Friday. The rocket went astray shortly after liftoff and ended up in the ocean off the coast of Florida.

Problems bedeviled Astra all week. The company had multiple delays, including a last-minute engine shutdown on Monday, ABC News reported. Liftoff looked good as the rocket arced across the Florida sky. But, when the first booster fell away as planned, onboard cameras showed a problem. The second stage of the rocket ignited then started to tumble. The camera went dark shortly after as the rocket fell back toward the ocean.

Astra’s founder and CEO Chris Kemp tweeted he’s “deeply sorry” about what happened and would investigate the cause of the crash with his engineers.

“We experienced an issue in today’s flight,” he tweeted. “I’m deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer’s payloads. I’m with the team looking at data, and we will provide more info as soon as we can.”

Onboard the Astra rocket were four CubeSats as part of NASA’s mission called Educational Launch of Nanosatellites.

The California-based rocket manufacturer is one of the new names in the burgeoning civilian space race. NASA gave the company $3.9 million in 2020 to help the space agency launch satellites to orbit.

According to SpaceNews, this was the fifth orbital launch from Astra and its fourth failure. The company’s first three launches of its Rocket 3 engine didn’t reach orbit. The fourth did but was not carrying a payload. The fifth crashed on Friday.

Astra’s stock copied its rocket on Friday as news reached Wall Street. The company’s shares nose-dived 26 percent by the closing bell, records said.

Elon Musk gave reporters a look at SpaceX’s Starship rocket for the first time in two years on Thursday. And he made a bold prediction that the rocket would be in orbit sometime this year. If so, that would be a major step for Musk’s plans to get humans to Mars.

Elon Musk held a press conference Thursday at Starbase, the SpaceX headquarters in Texas, to show off his 390-foot-tall rocket. It’s the biggest of its kind because it will need to carry people and tons of cargo to the Red Planet.

“Starship is capable of doing that,” Musk said of ferrying the necessary equipment. “And I think we should try to do that as soon as we can. The window of opportunity may be open for a long time — and I hope it is — but it may also be open for a short time.”

Musk says SpaceX is waiting on an environment review from the FAA in the next few weeks before proceeding with the next stages of testing, but he hopes for liftoff later this year.

He ended his presentation with a video of four astronauts opening up the doors to a blossoming Mars.

“Let’s make this real,” Musk said. “Let’s make this real.”