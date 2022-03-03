State of the Union 2022: President Biden Plans to Repair 65,000 Miles of Highway and 1,500 Bridges in 2022

While revealing more plans for the year, President Biden announced at the State of the Union 2022 that he is planning to repair thousands of miles of highway and more than 1,000 bridges.

CNN reports that during the State of the Union, President Biden declared his administration is now planning to start fixing more than 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges this year. The administration will be using funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed at the end of 2021. “I’m announcing that this year we will start fixing over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair. We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We’re now going to talk about an infrastructure decade.”

Also during his State of the Union address, President Biden thanked both Republicans and Democrats for teaming up for the bipartisan bill. “Look, it’s going to transform America and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st center. That we face with the rest of the world. Particularly with China. I’ve told [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, it’s never been a good bet to bet against the American people.”

President Biden’s declaration at the State of the Union comes just a little over a month after the politician toured the site of the Pittsburgh Bridge collapse. As previously reported, the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in the early hours of January 28th. Unfortunately, vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. A total of 10 people were injured in the incident. Three were transported to the nearest hospital.

President Biden spoke about the incident.“I didn’t realize there are literally more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in the world. Did you know? [We’re] going to fix them all. Not a joke.”

President Biden Reveals During State of the Union How He Is Planning to Tackle Inflation and Cut Cost of Childcare

Also during his State of the Union address, President Biden revealed how he is planning to tackle inflation and cut the cost of childcare. “Folks, if you live in a major city in America, you pay up to $14,000 a year for childcare per child. I was a single dad for five years raising two kids. I had a lot of help, though. But middle class and working folks shouldn’t have to pay more than 7% of their income to care for their young children.”

President Biden declared that his plan would cut the cost of childcare in half for most families. “But my plan doesn’t stop there. It also includes home and long-term care. Affordable housing. Pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds. All of these will lower costs for families. Nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay an additional penny in new taxes.”