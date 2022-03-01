State of the Union 2022: How, When to Watch President Biden Address the Nation

President Joe Biden will be giving the State of the Union address Tuesday night at the US capital. The speech begins tonight, Tuesday, March 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard time and 8 p.m. Central. The cable news network CNN will be live-streaming the president’s remarks this evening. Viewers are not required to enter cable log-in information to view the speech. Those interested in catching Biden’s State of the Union Address on CNN can log in via CNN’s homepage as well as through the CNN apps and CNNgo.

Audiences hoping to tune in to watch the president’s speech tonight can also catch it live on the official Whitehouse website as well as via the White House’s official YouTube channel. As always, the major networks will be airing the State of the Union Address during the primetime coverage. In addition to CNN’s coverage, cable channels MSNBC and CNBC will be covering the president’s remarks as well.

President Biden Will Discuss Some Major Developments In Tuesday’s State of the Union Address

This address comes during one of the biggest military upheavals in decades as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. The address also comes while Americans are facing spiking prices and record inflation. Biden is also likely to address his recent Supreme Court nominee judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to sit on the highest court of the land; should her appointment be approved in the Senate.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be delivering the Republican’s response following the Tuesday evening State of the Union Address. Reynolds will deliver her speech from Iowa’s capitol in Des Moines.

Governor Kim Reynolds has made waves nationally over the last few years with her response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds drew national attention for signing into law legislation that blocks mask mandates in K-12 schools. Reynolds’s legislation also famously prevents cities and counties within the state of Iowa from mandating facial coverings within businesses. Just last year, the Iowa governor signed a bill into law that will guarantee unemployment benefits for workers who lost their employment after refusing the COVID-19 vaccination.

Members of Congress Are Welcome To Sit In On the President’s State of the Union Remarks

All members of Congress have been invited to attend the State of the Union Address in person this year. This, of course, comes on the heels of shifts made in pandemic restrictions. In 2021 only a limited number of Congress members were allowed to sit in the House chamber. Furthermore, masks will be optional for attendees of tonight’s address. This comes after the February 27 announcement that masks will be optional on Capitol Hill by the U.S. Capitol’s attending physician.